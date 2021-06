Beta Systems, a software provider for data centre intelligence and identity access management, has reported weaker H1 results to March. Due to lower contract renewals in the DCI unit, FY21 EBITDA is expected to decrease, but this is guided to reverse next year. As a smaller player in the sector, Beta Systems trades at a discount of 54% versus international peers on an FY22 EV/EBITDA basis.

