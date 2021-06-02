Lamps, water pumps and filtration systems are an increasingly common sight in the camps of Cox's Bazar with more extensive off-grid home systems having been brought along the refugee trail by some homeowners fleeing Myanmar's Rakhine state.Thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh's Cox's Bazar district depend on solar systems to light their homes, get drinking water, and power health facilities. Almost a million Rohingya live at the Kutupalong camp after fleeing from Rakhine state in the face of atrocities by the army of Myanmar in 2017. Solar home systems (SHS') have been provided by ...

