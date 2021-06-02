Nasdaq Vilnius: Listing of Lithuanian Government Bonds on Baltic Bond list

Lithuanian Government Bonds are listed on Nasdaq Baltic Bond list on June 2, 2021: Issuer's full name Lithuanian Government Issuer's short name LTG Securities ISIN code LT0000650079 Securities maturity date 2026-06-02 ??Face amount value of the issue, EUR 40 000 000 Orderbook short name LTGB000026C Coupon rate, % 0.0 Coupon payment dates 2022-06-02 2023-06-02 2024-06-02 2025-06-02 2026-06-02 Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +370 5 253 14 54 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
