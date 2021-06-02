Unbanked Reveals Suite of New Products and Features

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Unbanked, a global crypto and fintech company, today announced the rollout of several new features and products for current and future customers alike.

The company recently announced a rebrand, bringing together its enterprise financial offerings and flagship product BlockCard together under one cohesive identity. The rollout of these newly announced products and services continues to build on the company's ethos that financial access and control is a fundamental human right.

As of today, customers will now have access to:

Global bank accounts Bank without borders. Unbanked's globally accessible accounts enable users to spend their crypto, make domestic and international money transfers, as well as buy and sell crypto

Ability to purchase ETH Unbanked customers have long been able to buy BTC directly from their account dashboard. Now, the company has expanded to include ETH, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and most actively used blockchain.

Increased limits for crypto purchases Unbanked is now offering increased limits for certain users on purchases of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other digital currencies. Customers are given a seamless way to convert local currency into digital currency and settle directly to their self-custodial wallet.



"We could not be more excited about expanding our features and functionalities to our current customers and individuals all over the world," said Unbanked co-founder Ian Kane. "Expanding our footprint into the global market is just the first step toward reaching our goal of empowering crypto-enthusiasts everywhere to have more control of their currency and their banking experience."

About Unbanked

Unbanked is a global fintech solution built on blockchain. Predicated on the ethos that people should be in control of their own money, Unbanked connects traditional enterprise, fintech, and banking systems with blockchain infrastructure, expanding the utility of cryptocurrency for investing and everyday purchases like never before. The company has a suite of highly bespoke financial products which enable both the banked, unbanked, and underbanked to create a financial experience as unique as the life they live.

Learn more about Unbanked at unbanked.com or by following the company on Facebook ( facebook.com/unbankedhq ), Twitter ( @unbankedhq ), Linkedin ( linkedin.com/company/unbankedhq ), and Instagram ( @unbankedhq ).

Media Contact:

Danielle Smith

(615) 424-0187

danielle@unbanked.com

Related Images

SOURCE: Unbanked

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650028/Unbanked-Reveals-Suite-of-New-Products-and-Features