Learn and Earn: Cathie Wood and ARK Invest Partner with Learn & Earn to Deliver Courses on Disruptive Innovation for Millions of High School Students

"Disruptive innovation is changing our world, so it's important the next generation is aware of what is to come." - Cathie Wood

NEW YORK, NY and NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / ARK Invest, the investment adviser focused on disruptive innovation and founded by Cathie Wood, has partnered with Learn & Earn, an app that allows students to learn, earn, and invest real money. Students complete bite-sized courses on subjects like entrepreneurship, work readiness, financial literacy, and disruptive innovation. Learn & Earn helps young people develop skills and build knowledge outside of the classroom-while earning money from sponsors or parents for finishing courses. Disruptive innovation courses from ARK Invest will give high school students insights into the future of energy storage, DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence, blockchain technology, and robotics.

"I believe technologically enabled innovation is transforming our world at an accelerated rate and the opportunities for people and companies participating in this change could be exponential," stated Cathie Wood, Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Chief Investment Officer of ARK Invest. "Everyone, especially young people, needs to understand and embrace innovation and its impact across industries. By partnering with Learn & Earn, ARK hopes to prepare young people to stay of the right side of change and capitalize on the long-term growth opportunities that innovation is creating."

According to the World Economic Forum, during the global pandemic 1.2 billion children worldwide have been affected by school-building closures. Learn & Earn, developed in collaboration with Junior Achievement USA, aims to reach as many of these students as possible, in particular those from the low-income households who make up more than 50 percent of Learn & Earn users. Students with savings accounts for higher education, like the investment account offered by the app, are four times more likely to graduate from college.

"Learn & Earn is a unique EdTech/FinTech platform that grew out of Junior Achievement's educational pillars of financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and work readiness for millions of kids," explained Walter Cruttenden, Founder of successful micro-investing platform, Acorns, and Chairman of Blast, the developer of Learn & Earn. "Cathie Wood and ARK Invest, with their unique focus, can help spread knowledge about disruptive innovation and its impact on our world. It's a great honor to work with Cathie and her team at ARK."

Learn & Earn allows high school students in the United States to select bite-sized courses and earn money upon the completion of each course. Students then invest that money in their UTMA/UGMA investment accounts with Robo-Bumpers to keep their portfolios diversified and growing over time. Students have a "Core" portfolio of the world's largest diversified ETFs, and can select up to ten separate large cap stocks, or ETFs, from a curated "Explore" portfolio. This provides students the ability to invest in fractional shares of companies like Apple, Spotify, Tesla, and Netflix. Sponsored courses are funded by for-profit and non-profit entities. Students will be able to apply the funds they have earned toward paying for college tuition or technical school, pursuing vocational verifications, starting a business, and more.

Learn & Earn receives support and advice from enterprises like Franklin Templeton and Roth Capital Partners. Advisors include Dr. Richard Thaler, Nobel Prize-winning economist; Dr. William Elliott III, Founder and Director of the Center on Assets, Education and Inclusion at the University of Michigan; Shlomo Benartzi, Professor Emeritus, UCLA Anderson School of Management; and Jon Fee, Head of Global Marketing for Saleforce.org.

The app can be found on the App Store and Google Play Store.

About ARK Invest

Headquartered in New York City, ARK Investment Management LLC is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, DNA sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include: Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration & Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, and the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy. For more information about ARK, its offerings, and original research, please visit www.ark-invest.com.

About Learn & Earn

Learn & Earn is an app that rewards students for learning! The mission is simple: We help students turn knowledge into wealth to stock up on success. Learn & Earn offers a broad range of topics that are not typically taught in school. Courses are delivered in a bite-sized and gamified way, and as students complete courses, they are rewarded by earning money. The funds for students' earnings come from both sponsors and parents who believe in helping students access education. These earnings can either be saved or invested, opening up a whole world of long-term financial and educational success. Working with credible partners and sponsors, Learn & Earn combines the best of FinTech and EdTech to redefine the schooling experience with a focus on remote learning, delivered to the palms of students' hands. Students learn courses that cover topics such as financial literacy, future careers, and relevant life skills. Visit www.learnandearn.com for more information. Disclosures.

Investment advisory services are provided by Ant Money Advisors, LLC ("AMA"), an SEC-registered investment advisor. AMA's terms and policies can be found at www.antmoneyadvisors.com or through www.adviserinfo.sec.gov. AMA facilitates trading through DriveWealth, LLC, an SEC-registered broker-dealer and member FINRA and SIPC. Check the background of this firm on FINRA's BrokerCheck. For informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold any particular security or cryptocurrency.

