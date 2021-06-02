ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings

1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii SES SA 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes): X An acquisition or disposal of voting rights An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name: SOCIETE GENERALE SA City and country of registered office (if applicable): PARIS, FRANCE 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v: 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi27/05/2021 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: of voting rights attached to shares (total of 7.A) of voting rights through financial instruments (total of 7.B.1 7.B.2) Total of both in (7.A 7.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 1.68 3.09 4.77 575 186 400 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 1.97 3.39 5.36

7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (Art. 8 of the Transparency Law) Indirect (Art. 9 of the Transparency Law) Direct (Art. 8 of the Transparency Law) Indirect (Art. 9 of the Transparency Law) ORD SHS LU0088087324 -6 079 414 12 130 000 1.06 2.11 BORROWED SHS LU0088087324 2 550 968 1 084 476 0.44 0.19 SUBTOTAL A (Direct Indirect) 9 686 030 1.68

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion period Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted % of voting rights Put option on Basket 27/06/2023 27/06/2023 310,000 0.05% Put option on Basket 25/06/2021 25/06/2021 11,690,000 2.03% OTC Call options 11/08/2021 11/08/2021 17,280 0.00% Listed Put options 18/06/2021 Till 18/06/2021 312,500 0.05% 12,329,780 2.14%

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/Conversion period Physical or cash settlement Number of voting rights % of voting rights Call option on Basket 27/06/2023 27/06/2023 Cash settlement 124,554 0.02% Call option on Basket 03/01/2033 Till 03/01/2033 Cash settlement 361,043 0.06% Call option on Basket 25/06/2021 25/06/2021 Cash settlement 2,951,239 0.51% Contract for Difference N/A N/A Cash settlement 46,424 0.01% OTC Call options 03/01/2033 Till 03/01/2033 Cash settlement 560,000 0.10% OTC Put options 03/01/2033 Till 03/01/2033 Cash settlement 254,000 0.04% Listed call warrants 03/01/2033 Till 03/01/2033 Cash settlement 889,876 0.15% Listed put warrants 03/01/2033 Till 03/01/2033 Cash settlement 254,000 0.04% 5,441,136 0.95%

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: (please tick the applicable box) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.xiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure): N° Namexv % of voting rights held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments held by ultimate controlling person or entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column) 1 SOCIETE GENERALE SA -0.61 % 2.88 % 2.27 % 2 SOCIETE GENERALE EFFEKTEN Gmbh 0 % 0.20 % 0.20 % 1 3 SOCIETE GENERALE LUXEMBOURG 2.11 % 0.00 % 2.11 % 1 4 SG AMERICAS SECURITIES, LLC 0.19 % 0.00 % 0.19 % 1

9. In case of proxy voting: The proxy holder named will cease to hold and number of voting rights as of

10. Additional informationxvi For your information, the position referring to section 7.A reported in subtotal is a consolidated position at the group level, resulting from 2 opposite positions involving 2 legal entities (intra Société Générale group operations).

Done at PARIS, FRANCE On 31 May, 2021

Notes

i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive 2004/109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings.

ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable and accurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity).

iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of the holding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert.

iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing of or exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law; or (c) the holder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law.

As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or different total positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does not provide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert.

In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 9 of the Transparency Law, the following list is provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned:

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that acquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person or legal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights;

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity holding the collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercising them, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions;

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity who has a life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the shares and the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created;

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the controlling natural person or legal entity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a) to (d) of Article 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking;

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the deposit taker of the shares, if he can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor of the shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion;

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity that controls the voting rights;

in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the proxy holder, if he can exercise the voting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing the latter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies).

v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law. This should be the full name of the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9 of that Law unless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure of voting rights holdings (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies).

vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal took place or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporate event took effect.

vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representing shares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended.

viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it is not necessary to disclose the extent of the holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold.

ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached "direct holding" and voting rights "indirect holding", please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns if there is no combined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank.

x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends.

xi If the financial instrument has such a period please specify this period for example once every 3 months starting from [date].

xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta- adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the Transparency Law).

xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertaking then the second option applies.

xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity also has to be presented in the cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and the subsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the market always gets the full picture of the group holdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C, free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities within the group in column 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings of the control chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held voting rights and/or financial instruments is not equal or higher than the notifiable threshold. Columns 3 4 shall indicate the holdings of those persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial instruments if the holding is equal or higher than the notifiable threshold.

xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowest applicable threshold themselves.

xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification.

