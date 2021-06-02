AXIS Insurance, the specialty insurance business segment of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited ("AXIS Capital") (NYSE:AXS), today announced that Keith Trivitt has been promoted to Head of Commercial Strategic Partnerships within its International Division. In this newly created role Mr. Trivitt will be responsible for maximizing commercial initiatives and developing profitable strategic growth opportunities, including the delivery of enhanced value propositions and services that benefit AXIS' brokers and their clients.

Mr. Trivitt will continue to be based in London and will report to Edward Ashby, Global Head of Distribution for AXIS Insurance, and to Mark Gregory, CEO of AXIS Insurance International Division.

"Keith has built a strong reputation within AXIS as a leader who embodies our values and culture, including an entrepreneurial mindset and a performance-driven approach," said Mr. Ashby. "He will play a key role in helping us expand the strategic growth pipeline for our International Insurance business, while building closer and deeper relationships with key customers across multiples lines of business. We look forward to the contributions Keith will make in this new role as we seek to deliver a clear and well-articulated value proposition to our brokers and their clients."

Mr. Trivitt brings 15 years' experience in business development, marketing, and communications to the Head of Commercial Strategic Partnerships position. Previously, he worked in the Company's Marketing Communications function, latterly as Head of Integrated Marketing Communications. Prior to joining AXIS in 2016, Mr. Trivitt was Vice President of Marketing at the digital publishing platform Playbuzz, and Vice President of Global Marketing and Communications at digital advertising company Matomy Media Group.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital, through its operating subsidiaries, is a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance with shareholders' equity at March 31, 2021 of $5.2 billion and locations in Bermuda, the United States, Europe, Singapore and Canada. Its operating subsidiaries have been assigned a rating of "A+" ("Strong") by Standard Poor's and "A" ("Excellent") by A.M. Best. For more information about AXIS Capital, visit our website at www.axiscapital.com.

Follow AXIS Capital on LinkedIn and Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210602005199/en/

Contacts:

Investor Contact

Matt Rohrmann

investorrelations@axiscapital.com

+1 212 940 3339

Media Contact

Nichola Liboro

nichola.liboro@axiscapital.com

+1 212 940 3394