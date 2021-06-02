Anzeige
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
PR Newswire
02.06.2021 | 16:34
Polygon acquires TKL GmbH in Germany

STOCKHOLM, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- POLYGONVATRO has signed an agreement to acquire TKL GmbH in Germany. TKL offers Temporary Climate Solutions for industrial customers and the acquisition will add a turnover of around 2 MEUR.

"We continue to follow our strategic acquisition agenda with further acquisitions in Germany. I'm happy to welcome TKL to our Polygon family", says Axel Gränitz, President & CEO of Polygon Group.

TKL is specialized in the rental of equipment for climate conditioning, heating, dehumidification, air cleaning, insulation drying, ventilation and measuring technology since 1994. With their Temporary Climate Solutions TKL is serving a variety of industries and is located in Heinsberg, west of Düsseldorf. Until now, it has been the rental division of the Trotec Company Group, a reputable equipment producer that is very well established in the German market.

"We have cooperated with Trotec successfully for many years. Thanks to the acquisition of TKL we can now offer a rental service with a wide range of different machinery for our industrial customers. Additionally, we will have a huge advantage in order to respond even faster in our core business. We look forward to grow together", says Andreas Weber, Country President of POLYGONVATRO in Germany.

"POLYGONVATRO and Trotec have worked together for a number of years and I am certain that POLYGONVATRO will be the perfect new home for TKL. The acquisition will give TKL a huge potential to grow through the vast number of branch offices in their network," says Detlef von der Lieck, Managing Director at Trotec.

CONTACT:

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygon/r/polygon-acquires-tkl-gmbh-in-germany,c3359222

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5752/3359222/1426820.pdf

PR-acquisition Germany 210602 Final

