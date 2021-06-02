ÖKOWORLD (ÖWAG) continues to expand its assets under management (AUM), reaching €3.1bn at end-April 2021 versus €1.7bn a year earlier. The increase was attributable to the robust fund performance in 2020 and 2021 ytd to end-April as well as the successful distribution of new units. Consequently, in FY20 the group reported a €26.7m and €10.6m y-o-y increase in performance and management fee, respectively. As a result, net profit in FY20 grew to €37.4m (vs €16.7m in FY19), allowing the company to declare a record-high dividend of €1.11 per non-voting preference share.

