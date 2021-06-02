ARTEC TECHNOLOGIES

In FY20, artec increased sales by 53% to €3.1m despite the COVID-19 pandemic, with positive EBITDA of €0.33m. Recurring revenues rose to €0.75m, with the company targeting €1m by FY22. artec reported 11% l-f-l sales growth for Q121 but, with sales heavily skewed to Q4, the outlook for FY21 is far from clear due to the lingering effects of the pandemic and hardware supply issues from an industry-wide semiconductor shortage. At year end, artec had cash on the balance sheet of €0.47m. Management remains confident in the outlook for both the media and security segments in the medium term, but security is its key focus for FY21.

