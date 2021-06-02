Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 02.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock! Handlungsbedarf: Zweiter großer Durchbruch in Folge…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2P9G2 ISIN: SE0014556718 Ticker-Symbol: W0S1 
Frankfurt
02.06.21
11:14 Uhr
4,425 Euro
-0,435
-8,95 %
Branche
Bekleidung/Textil
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WESC AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WESC AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
02.06.2021 | 17:05
70 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for WeSC AB (publ) is removed (266/21)

On March 12, 2020, the shares in WeSC AB (publ) (the "Company") were given
observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of
the Company's financial position. 

On March 22, 2021, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided to update the observation status
on the grounds that the Company intended to acquire three different companies
and thus change its business. The acquisitions were conditional upon, inter
alia, approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders and Nasdaq
Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares to continued trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. 

On May 11, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on
Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The decision was conditional upon the
Company's disclosure of a company description. 

On May 18, 2021, the Company issued a press release disclosing a company
description. According to the company description, the Company would upon
completion of the relevant acquisitions have working capital sufficient for
twelve months. 

On May 20, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that an
annual general meeting of its shareholders had decided to approve the proposed
acquisitions and the funding of the acquisitions through several share issues. 

Today, June 2, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that
the share issues funding the acquisitions had been registered. 

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the
observation status for the shares in WeSC AB (publ) (WESC, ISIN code
SE0014556718, order book ID 55316) with immediate effect. 

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB

Elias Skog                                   
  Henrik Hammargren 

Head of Enforcement & Investigations               Regulatory
Compliance Specialist
WESC-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.