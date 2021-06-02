Nasdaq Stockholm AB: The observation status for WeSC AB (publ) is removed (266/21)

On March 12, 2020, the shares in WeSC AB (publ) (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to material adverse uncertainty in respect of the Company's financial position. On March 22, 2021, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decided to update the observation status on the grounds that the Company intended to acquire three different companies and thus change its business. The acquisitions were conditional upon, inter alia, approval by a general meeting of the Company's shareholders and Nasdaq Stockholm AB's decision to admit the Company's shares to continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. On May 11, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that Nasdaq Stockholm AB had approved the Company's shares for continued trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. The decision was conditional upon the Company's disclosure of a company description. On May 18, 2021, the Company issued a press release disclosing a company description. According to the company description, the Company would upon completion of the relevant acquisitions have working capital sufficient for twelve months. On May 20, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that an annual general meeting of its shareholders had decided to approve the proposed acquisitions and the funding of the acquisitions through several share issues. Today, June 2, 2021, the Company issued a press release with information that the share issues funding the acquisitions had been registered. With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides to remove the observation status for the shares in WeSC AB (publ) (WESC, ISIN code SE0014556718, order book ID 55316) with immediate effect. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone +46 8 405 70 50. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Elias Skog Henrik Hammargren Head of Enforcement & Investigations Regulatory Compliance Specialist