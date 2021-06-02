Clear Capital: Clario Appraisal Partners with DoD SkillBridge Program to Provide Career Opportunities for Service Members

Clario becomes the first and only appraisal firm to participate in the program paving the way for the industry

RENO, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Clario Appraisal Network, Inc., a full-service residential real estate appraisal firm and sister company of real estate valuation and analytics fintech leader Clear Capital, today announced a partnership with SkillBridge, a Department of Defense (DoD) program for Service members to gain valuable civilian work experience through specific industry training, apprenticeships or internships during the last 180 days of service. Clario is the first and only appraisal firm to become SkillBridge approved and joins leading companies in other industries, including Lowes, Amazon and ADP.

Through the partnership with SkillBridge, Clario's training program will upskill and employ 35 active service members transitioning to civilian life in the next 12 months. Following a six-month internship, veterans will be equipped with the skills to enter into a career as an appraiser upon their return home.

"SkillBridge provides an invaluable opportunity for service members to work and learn in civilian career areas, and we're excited to be at the forefront of this program, paving the way for the appraisal industry," said Frank Ugenti, Southwestern Region Manager at Clario. "We're focused on expanding our network of appraisers and look forward to continually enrolling recruits along the way through this program."

"We're excited about the partnership between Clario and SkillBridge as we collectively prioritize encouraging diversity in the real estate and appraisal industries," said Duane Andrews, CEO and Co-founder at Clear Capital. "The diverse makeup of the armed forces is one of its greatest assets, and this program will encourage diversity and inclusion within the appraiser community."

"As a retired United States Marine, I would have jumped at the chance to participate in a program like SkillBridge," said James Heaslet, Chief Appraiser for the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs. "The transition to civilian life is one of the most challenging times for a veteran. It is exciting to see the appraisal industry step into the veteran's outreach space - kudos to Clario for leading the way!"

Clario's growth is unprecedented, expanding from 30 staff appraisers in 2019 to over 100 by the end of 2020, and is on target to employ 180 staff appraisers by the end of 2021. These gains will be accomplished using the SkillBridge program in conjunction with recruiting seasoned appraisers who have a proven track record of quality and service.

To apply for the training program, visit this website. To learn more about SkillBridge, visit https://dodskillbridge.usalearning.gov/index.htm.

To learn more about Clario, visit clarioappraisal.com/.

About Clario:

Clario Appraisal Network, Inc. is a full-service residential real estate appraisal firm based in Reno, Nevada comprised of highly experienced appraisers, providing the highest quality services across the nation. We specialize in real estate valuations for the mortgage lending and financial services industries. At Clario, we have an underlying philosophy that guides our efforts: Go wherever it leads, and do whatever it takes to help clients find their optimal solution. This philosophy guides how we create and deliver products, and how we interact with our clients, vendors, and each other. Cultivating the highest levels of customer ethics, we serve as a trusted partner for customers across the mortgage and lending industries. We use the most progressive technologies available and human, hands-on analytics to deliver highly accurate and reliable valuation tools. This unique combination of customer ethics and progressive technology makes Clario the ideal choice for people seeking a high trust and high-tech work environment. For more information, visit clarioappraisal.com/.

About Clear Capital:

Our story began in the mountain town of Truckee, California 20 years ago, when we pioneered delightfully simple, web-based valuation technology solutions for an industry relying on paper. Today, we're grateful to call the nation's largest banks and financial institutions our customers. We've grown to more than 700 team members who share and embody our unwavering commitment to build a better way. As we continue our journey to modernize valuation, we'll hold on to our promise from day one: to go wherever it leads and do whatever it takes to serve our customers with remarkable technology and uncompromising service. Discover more at ClearCapital.com.

