Expanding Awareness about the Importance of Early Disease Diagnosis to Accelerate the Growth of the AI in Medical Imaging Market, Says TMR

- An extensive rise in the geriatric population and the accelerating investments in the healthcare sector will prove to be vital growth factors for the AI in medical imaging market

- The AI in medical imaging market is projected to expand at a healthy CAGR of ~45 percent between 2019 and 2027

AI in Medical Imaging Maret: Growth Summary

The healthcare sector is observing a string of advancements over the years. The technological advancements in the healthcare sector have led to the advent of novel devices and applications that have made detection and treatment process easier. Detection of diseases and disorders is crucial for treating and curing an individual without any hassles.

Early detection prevents the health deterioration of the concerned individual. Among all the technologies, AI in medical imaging has a prominent place. The growing popularity of AI in the medical imaging sector will prove to be a game-changer for the AI in medical imaging market across the forecast period of 2019-2027.

Medical imaging is the diagnostic process that involves the creation of visual aids and image representations of the body. It also has the potential to monitor the function and the performance of varied parts of the human body. Artificial Intelligence (AI) assists the healthcare professionals in conducting the image capturing process. All these aspects connected to the use of AI bode well for the growth of the AI in medical imaging market.

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has conducted extensive research on varied aspects related to the AI in medical imaging market. The analysts at TMR have projected the AI in medical imaging market to record a whopping CAGR of ~32 percent across the assessment period of 2019-2027. The global AI in medical imaging market, in terms of revenue, is prognosticated to reach a valuation of ~US$ 7.4 bn by 2027, the end year of the assessment period.

AI has expanded its wings across many sectors and medical imaging is one of the prominent sectors where it is making inroads. The AI in medical imaging market will observe tremendous growth prospects on the back of the increasing requirement for obtaining accuracy in the diagnosis of a particular body part or disease. Furthermore, AI has a plethora of features that help in increasing the convenience quotient. Thus, all these aspects prove to be prominent growth generators for the AI in medical imaging market.

Key Findings of the Report

Enhanced Interoperability to Bring Tremendous Growth Prospects for the AI in Medical Imaging Market

A lack of interoperability existed across the healthcare sector for a long time. With the advent of modern technologies, leveraging data became easier and hence, the healthcare sector is witnessing a rise in interoperability levels. An increase in digital health solutions blended with technological advancements will also serve as a breeding ground for the growth of the AI in medical imaging market.

Research and Development Activities Contributing Immensely to the Growth of the AI in Medical Imaging Market

The research and development activities across the AI in medical imaging market have increased exponentially. The players in the AI in medical imaging market are investing heftily in research and development activities for finding new aspects related to the advancements in the technology of the AI in medical imaging market. These activities help in upgrading the features of the imaging systems, eventually enhancing the revenues of the players. The enhancement in revenues leads to an increase in the growth rate of the AI in medical imaging market.

AI In Medical Imaging Market: Well-Established Players

Major players in the AI in medical imaging market are:

Siemens Healthineers

Gauss Surgical

Qure.Ai

Samsung Electronics

Microsoft Corporation

