Mittwoch, 02.06.2021
PR Newswire
02.06.2021 | 17:52
78 Leser
JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 2

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

LEI 549300TZCK08Q16HHU44

Director/PDMR Shareholding

2 June 2021

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

The Company was notified on 2 June 2021 that on 2 June 2021 the following holding of Ordinary Shares was acquired and is jointly beneficially held by Ashley Paxton, a Director of the Company, and his wife Alexandra Paxton:

Purchased

  • 12,250 Ordinary shares at GBP 1.3376 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr Paxton and Mrs Paxton beneficially hold a total of 12,250 Ordinary Shares in the Company.

The Company was notified on 2 June 2021 that on 2 June 2021 the following holding of Zero Dividend Preference Shares was acquired and is jointly beneficially held by Mr Paxton, a Director of the Company, and his wife Mrs Paxton:

Purchased

  • 4,250 Zero Dividend Preference Shares at GBP 4.0479 per share.

Following this transaction, Mr Paxton and Mrs Paxton beneficially hold a total of 4,250 Zero Dividend Preference Shares in the Company.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.jzcp.com

Samuel Walden
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Email: sw171@ntrs.com
Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745385

© 2021 PR Newswire
