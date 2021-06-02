London Healthcare Startup KiwiMedi Raises £100,000; Aims to Launch the Fastest Route to Access Premium Healthcare Commission-Free Across the Globe

LONDON, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KiwiMedi is a global treatment search platform founded by an experienced executive in public healthcare, Metin Seref to help patients find the best treatment among the best-rated health facilities.

Metin Seref has been in the healthcare industry for over 25 years. He took place as project leader and coordinator in important health projects such as Active and Healthy Ageing Study Project, Diabetes Awareness, Importance of Breast Milk Program, International Clinical Communication with the cooperation of Cleveland Clinic, ICME Congress (International Medical Education Congress), Organ donation promotion campaign and Healthy Child Magazine project.

He contributed to healthcare policies and made an impact on more than 200 million lives and now he is passionate to scale a solution to make an impact on millions of people by solving one of the problems he has worked around for over 25 years.

Mayo Clinic, John Hopkins Hospital, and the University of Tokyo Hospital Among Beta Users

In 2020, including world-class hospitals like Mayo Clinic, John Hopkins Hospital, and University of Tokyo Hospital, more than 400 hospitals, and clinics get listed, 160,000+ patients visited the website and 380+ patients booked treatment in the exclusive beta of the platform. More than 80% of daily visitors come from Europe.

An innovative business model: Commission-Free

Ersan Genç said he is impressed with the vision and commitment of KiwiMedi to connect patients with the best treatment across the world. He wants to be part of the team.

KiwiMedi raised £100,000 from one of its earliest technology evangelists, Ersan Genç. Genç is not only impressed with the potential of the technology makes it easier. He also stated how he founds the business model visionary.

"What makes today's disruptive business is the innovation in business models. While I was following other healthcare marketplace build around medical tourism, KiwiMedi's business model as a SaaS is differentiating the business compared to high commission rates in competitors."

Users can

- Compare facilities

- Read patient reviews,

- Ask questions

- Book treatments

The company also offers unique marketing tools and services to hospitals and clinics along with a monthly newsletter to utilize digital channels.

Launch in April with the new analytics feature

KiwiMedi is now under test to launch in April. KiwiMedi team works to improve search quality and upgrade the hospitals/clinics accounts with the analytics dashboard to display traffic and conversions.

About KiwiMedi

Kiwimedi is the fastest way to access premium healthcare across the globe now. The platform removes the medical tourism layer as well as commissions and establishes direct access between the patient and hospitals instantly.

