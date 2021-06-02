Early Equity Plc - Application for Voting Status for AGM

Early Equity PLC

("Early Equity" or "the Company")

Application for Voting Status for AGM

As announced on the 28thMay 2021, the postponed AGM will take place on Wednesday, 16 June 2021 at 16.00 BST. The Company will engage the services of a third-party provider to facilitate the voting system and to ensure that the votes are accurately recorded. The Company will also engage an independent assessor, pursuant to Companies Act 2006, to prepare an independent report on the poll to be taken and the counting of the proxy forms submitted to the Share Registrars.

Any shareholders wishing to participate and vote at the meeting are asked to complete the voting registration form available on the Company's website, www.earlyequity.co.uk. The completed form should then be returned by e-mail to registration@votingearlyequity.com.

Upon receipt of the completed form, an email acknowledgement will be issued. Verification checks as to the applicant's identity will be carried out and, if any further information is required in order to validate the shareholder's identity, a further email will be sent within 48 hours.

Prior to the AGM, shareholders will receive a unique personal voting code by email, which will be required to gain entry to the meeting and vote. Participants, and shareholders, not in possession of a unique voting code will not be permitted to either attend the meeting or cast a vote during the meeting.

As the Company is permitting shareholders to attend the meeting electronically shareholders will be able to access the meeting by way of a unique personal voting code. An electronic link to the meeting and the unique personal voting code required to access the same will be provided to the verified shareholders upon successfully completing the Company's registration process and prior to the meeting. The voting process will be facilitated by https://www.uk-engage.org.

The Directors continue to investigate potential irregularities in the original proxy voting process, however, and for avoidance of doubt, all valid proxy forms received prior to the original meeting will be included in the count and these shareholders do not need to take any further action. If shareholders have not yet submitted their proxy form it is still possible do so. To be valid the form of proxy and any power of attorney or other authority under which it is executed (or duly notarised copy thereof) must be lodged with the Registrars of the Company, Share Registrars Limited, The Courtyard, 17 West Street, Farnham, Surrey, United Kingdom, GU9 7DR, not later than 4pm (BST) on the 14th June 2021.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries:

Early Equity Plc

Greg Collier

Tel: +44 (0)7830 182501

Novum Securities Limited

AQSE Corporate Adviser

David Coffman / Lucy Bowden

Tel: +44 (0)207 399 9400