Customer satisfaction-driven survey rates workforce management provider as the global leader among MSPs and best for quality of service

Workforce Logiq,a global provider of AI-powered workforce intelligence, technology, and services,today announces its first-place ranking on HRO Today's 2021 Baker's Dozen Customer Satisfaction list for Managed Service Providers (MSP). This is the second consecutive year Workforce Logiq has ranked number one overall among 30 global MSP providers evaluated and ranked by HRO Today and the twelfth consecutive year of being included on the list. The company also placed first in the quality of service category.

"We're excited to recognize Workforce Logiq for once again achieving the overall top spot in our ratings, which are based solely on candid customer feedback," said Elliot Clark, CEO at HRO Today. "Back-to-back wins are rare, and especially noteworthy this highly competitive year with 25% more MSP participants. Workforce Logiq's first place ranking during the recent global crisis reflects their success in delivering complex workforce management programs even during the most difficult of times."

Workforce Logiq's first place ranking can be attributed to the company's continued commitment to and investment in its people and the Total Talent Intelligence technology platform they leverage to deliver innovative workforce management solutions. During the pandemic, the company's dedicated development and data science teams moved quickly to address new and evolving client-impacting challenges and emerging trends, including remote work and diversity and inclusion initiatives, with proprietary technology, predictive AI-powered analytics, and highly customized MSP offerings.

"Being the top ranked global MSP in HRO Today's competitive ranking for the second year in a row is an incredible honor and a reflection of our commitment to putting clients' success and satisfaction at the heart of everything we do," said Jim Burke, Workforce Logiq CEO. "Despite the hyper-uncertain labor market we've all experienced over the last year, we continued to advance our technological capabilities and hands-on product training and customer support programs to ensure our clients' success never wavered."

The annual Baker's Dozen rankings are based on direct client feedback through an online survey. Results are scored across the various subcategories of service breadth, deal size, and quality. Once customer scores are submitted, the results are computed via a proprietary algorithm.

