GGII - Hempacco files patent application for systems and processes for infusing cigarette filters with flavors and aromatics to enhance the customer experience. The patent application extends to tobacco cigarettes, herb cigarettes, cannabis cigarettes, pre-rolls, and hemp cigarettes, targeting menthol cigarettes and flavored vape smokers while Disrupting Tobacco

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Green Globe International Inc. - Hempacco (OTC Pink: GGII) ("GGII") announced they filed a patent application for systems and processes to infuse cigarette and smokable filters with flavorings and aromatics to enhance the customer experience of cigarettes, and pre-rolls, including cannabis cigarettes, herb cigarettes, tobacco cigarettes and hemp cigarettes.





CBD Hemp Cigarettes 20-pack available at www.RealStuffSmokables.com



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/86216_

This technology allows GGII to change the customer experience of any type of smokable, pre-roll or cigarette by infusing the filter with flavors, aromas, and other additives.

GGII's Portfolio of Herb and Hemp Cigarettes

The new cigarette infusion technology can be combined with existing and future technologies to develop unique products. GGII has also licensed a patent for technology to infuse herbal smoking blends of cannabis cigarettes with terpenoids to alter therapeutic effects of the blends. With this patented technology and the new patent pending technology, GGII hopes to create a portfolio of functional herb and hemp cigarettes with various new combinations of flavors, aromas, and functions.

Licensing the Cigarette Infusion Technology

GGII plans to license the cigarette filter infusion technology to tobacco companies and cannabis companies worldwide. For tobacco companies, GGII's mission of Disrupting Tobacco helps nicotine cigarettes change to other functional cigarettes, such as CBD, CBG, CBN, and other infusions that present an alternative to tobacco nicotine smokers. For the cannabis industry, GGII anticipates that companies will want to infuse their pre-rolls and marijuana cigarettes with terpenes, flavors and aromas, producing new and exciting cannabis cigarette combinations.

"We've developed this technology with our in-house Research and Development team to change the taste, smell, and the entire customer experience in smokables, including hemp cigarettes," said Sandro Piancone, CEO of GGII. "This new technology will be monetized in three ways: 1. By using it in our existing and future smokables brands; 2. With Joint Ventures in herb cigarettes, hemp cigarettes, and other smokables in developing new brands with other companies; 3. By licensing the technology, for example, for a royalty fee for cannabis companies making cigarettes or pre-rolls," concluded Mr. Piancone.

GGII - Hempacco completed and filed a patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office ("USPTO") for their proprietary filter infusion technology for flavoring and scenting filters and changing the customer experience of smokables including hemp cigarettes, tobacco cigarettes, pre-rolls, cannabis cigarettes, herb cigarettes, and spiced cigarettes. GGII's new filter infusion technology will be protected for twenty years in the USA when the patent is approved. With a twenty-year head start, GGII plans to launch a functional smokes and Joint Ventures portfolio for furthering their mission of Disrupting Tobacco.

"This month the FDA announced their ban of Menthol Cigarettes and Flavored Cigars, menthol cigarettes are already banned in my state of California alongside flavored vapes," said Jorge Olson, Co-Founder and CMO of Hempacco. "Think of this scenario: when a smoker goes to a convenience store and orders a pack of menthol cigarettes or their flavored vapes, the clerk will tell them they're illegal, and the smoker has two choices: they can quit smoking right then and there, or they can ask for a pack of hemp cigarettes in menthol, mango, pineapple, or their favorite flavor," said Jorge Olson.

There are more than 100,000 convenience stores in the USA alone and the global market for menthol cigarettes topped $85.48 Billion dollars in 2020 according to Grand View Research. GGII - Hempacco is developing menthol hemp cigarettes and mint, peppermint, and other flavors with their patent pending filter flavor infusion technology. GGII's filter infusion patent application not only discloses infusing filters with flavoring, but the application also covers infusing filters with aromas for hemp cigarettes, tobacco cigarettes, herb cigarettes, cannabis cigarettes, and others.





CBD Hemp Cigarette Solito single stick 100% biodegradable at www.RealStuffSmokables.com



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/86216_

About Green Global International Inc. (GGII) - Hempacco, Co. Inc.:

Hempacco Co, Inc. is Disrupting Tobacco's nearly $1 Trillion industry with herb and hemp-based alternatives to nicotine cigarettes by manufacturing and marketing consumer goods, including CBG and CBD Hemp cigarettes. The Company owns and licenses intellectual property, has conducted extensive research and development, and is engaged in manufacturing and sales of smokable Hemp brands, including The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables. The Hempacco Co., Inc. operating segments include joint-venture private label agreements and sales, Intellectual Property licensing, and the development and sales of in-house brands using patented counter displays as well as six hundred Kiosk vending machines called HempBoxes.

You can buy CBD Hemp Cigarettes at: https://www.RealStuffSmokables.com

Contact us by phone for Investment Opportunities: (775) 473-1201

Hempacco is raising capital; get the investment deck here: https://www.hempaccoinc.com

This news release may include forward-looking statements including opinions, assumptions, estimates, the Company's assessment of future plans and operations, including but not limited to information concerning a potential combination with Hempacco and the timing thereof. When used in this document, the words "will," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intent," "may," "project," "should," and similar expressions are intended to be among the statements that identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements are founded based on expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Forward-looking statements are subject to a wide range of risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will be realized. Any number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to regulatory and third party approvals not being obtained in the manner or timing anticipated; the ability to implement corporate strategies; the state of domestic capital markets; the ability to obtain financing; changes in general market conditions; industry conditions and events; and other factors more fully described from time to time in the reports and filings made by the Company with OTC Markets Group, Inc. or the securities regulatory authorities. Except as required by applicable laws, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly. We intend that all forward-looking statements be subject to the safe-harbor provisions of relevant securities laws and considered forward-looking information within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86216