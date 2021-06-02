Since stores reopened on 19 May, business at Carmila France shopping centres has been brisk, with footfall up nearly 21% versus the same period of 2020 and 130 new stores opened.

Footfall up sharply, demonstrating French appreciation for their shopping centres

Regulatory News:

On 19 May, stores and outdoor dining reopened after several months' closure. Carmila France (Paris:CARM) welcomed back customers and retailers further to all sites being certified compliant with the requisite Covid-19 health measures by the French national standards agency, AFNOR.

Footfall at Carmila France shopping centres increased by 20.9% year on year between 19 and 30 May 2021, reaching 97% of the figure recorded in the same period of 2019.

As during the previous reopenings, the numbers illustrate the genuine attachment in France to shopping centres rooted in the regions. These results are also testimony to high-quality health measures, a dynamic and innovative retail offering adapted to customers' needs, effective omnichannel customer communication and the tireless efforts of retailers.

130 new stores

As part of the store reopenings on 19 May, Carmila announced the opening of 130 new stores across its shopping centres in France.

These openings include the extension to the Nice Lingostière shopping centre, which adjoins one of Carrefour's biggest hypermarkets. As part of a project undertaken in partnership with local stakeholders and designed to support the development of the Eco-Vallée urban program, the centre has opened its doors to 50 new stores and restaurants, 40% of which are local independent retailers and franchisees.

In addition to the arrival of major brands such as H&M, Kiabi and Mango, the site has welcomed innovative new concepts such as Repaire des Sorciers, La Barbe de Papa, Bambino, Toc Toque and Even. Amid a dynamic leasing environment, it is also hosting the first Cultura store in the metropolitan Nice area.

"We're delighted to have chosen Carmila Nice Lingostière for our inaugural store in the metropolitan Nice area. The new store is going to enable us to reach a new family-oriented clientele, which is consistent with our objectives. The initial numbers are very encouraging, and I would especially like to pay tribute to the quality of the support we've received from the local Carmila teams," commented Moahd Kaddur, director Cultura store Nice Lingostière.

The new openings are helping to renew the retail offering, and are specifically acclaimed by customers: between 19 May and 30 May 2021, footfall at Nice Lingostière was up 49% year on year.

"We were really excited about reopening and are delighted to see our retailers and customers once more. The dynamic footfall and new store openings serve to illustrate the attractiveness of our centres which are rooted in the regions," added Marie Cheval, Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Carmila.

INVESTOR AGENDA

28 July 2021 (after trading): 2021 Interim Results

29 July 2021 (2:30 p.m. Paris time):Investor and Analyst Meeting

ABOUT CARMILA

As the third largest listed owner of commercial property in continental Europe, Carmila was founded by Carrefour and large institutional investors in order to transform and enhance the value of shopping centres adjoining Carrefour hypermarkets in France, Spain and Italy. At 31 December 2020, its portfolio was valued at €6.15 billion, comprising 215 shopping centres, all leaders in their catchment areas. Driven by an ambition to simplify and enhance the daily lives of retailers and customers across the regions, the local touch is at the heart of everything Carmila does. Carmila's teams have a deeply-anchored retail culture, comprising experts in all aspects of retail attractiveness: operations, shopping centre management, leasing, local digital marketing, business set-ups and CSR.

Carmila is listed on Euronext-Paris Compartment A under the symbol CARM. It benefits from the tax regime for French real estate investment trusts ("SIIC").

Carmila became part of the FTSE EPRA/NAREIT Global Real Estate (EMEA Region) indices on 18 September 2017.

Carmila became part of the Euronext CAC Small, CAC Mid Small and CAC All-tradable indices on 24 September 2018.

IMPORTANT NOTICE

Some of the statements contained in this document are not historical facts but rather statements of future expectations, estimates and other forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Please refer to the most recent Universal Registration Document filed in French by Carmila with the Autorité des marchés financiers for additional information in relation to such factors, risks and uncertainties. Carmila has no intention and is under no obligation to update or review the forward-looking statements referred to above. Consequently, Carmila accepts no liability for any consequences arising from the use of any of the above statements.

