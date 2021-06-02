Surging Demand for Natural Fiber-Based Badminton Apparel to Positively Impact Badminton Apparel Market: Fact.MR

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Award winning market research firm Fact.MR's report on global badminton apparel market is poised to expand at an impressive CAGR of over 11% through 2021 & beyond. Demand for badminton footwear including shoes and socks are witnessing a significant upsurge.
Increasing female participation for the sport across developing countries such as India and China have increased the sales prospects for women's badminton apparel, fostering the sales. Increasing health awareness, especially during pandemic, resulted in people showing interest in physical activities. This has in turn increased the interest for badminton, squash, and tennis, which has propelled the demand of badminton apparel across the globe.
Due to the increasing participation of women in the sports, manufacturers have increased the production of women's badminton apparel. Availability of different varieties and demand for natural fiber-based badminton apparel is gaining major traction. Eco-friendly benefits and availability of different varieties in shoes, skirts, t-shirts, and headbands have boosted the demand.
Increasing participation in sports among millennials and baby boomers due to the health benefits associated with sports, is bolstering the growth across the U.S. and UK. However, limited penetration of badminton across these regions is limiting the sales of badminton apparel. Although, various government initiatives and increasing penetration of e-commerce platforms, promoting the sports, are improving the demand badminton apparels.
According to Fact.MR's analysis, the global badminton apparel market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 30 billion by 2031-end.
"Surging demand for natural fiber-based badminton apparel due to the increasing participation of women in the sports is creating growth opportunities for the manufacturers," says a Fact.MR analyst.
For more Insights into the Market, Request a Sample of this Report
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6093
Key Takeaways
- By material, natural fiber-based badminton apparel is garnering major traction attributing to its eco-friendly aspects
- Top-wear badminton apparel is anticipated to register substantial gains backed by the surging demand for t-shirts & jerseys
- E-Commerce websites are anticipated to be the primary distribution channel for badminton apparel market
- China will emerge as a prominent market owing to its dominant position in badminton participation
- UK is expected to be a hotspot for badminton apparel manufacturers owing to the high investments in the industry for clothing & accessories
- U.S. is anticipated to witness a steady growth on the back of growing popularity for badminton among the millennials
Competitive Landscape
Product innovation, expansion of product portfolios, strategic partnerships & collaborations with top companies are some of the strategies prominent players rely on to expand their regional as well as global footprints in the industry.
For instance, in March 2021, YONEX announced an eight year partnerships with China national badminton team. The China Badminton Association president Zhang Jun entered a new deal with the Japanese badminton equipment manufacturer to provide sportswear, kit, and equipment for the next 8 years.
Prominent badminton apparel manufacturers listed in Fact.MR's report are listed below:
- Absolute Protech Sports (M) Sdn. Bhd.
- Babolat
- FELET International Holdings Sdn. Bhd.
- FZ Forza
- Li-Ning Company Limited
- RSL International
- Victor Rackets Industrial Corporation
- Ruby Glamour Sdn. Bhd. (Yang Yang)
Get Customization on this Report for Specific Country
https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6093
More Valuable Insights on Badminton apparel market
Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents a detailed analysis of the global badminton apparel market. The study divulges essential insights on the major trends and opportunities of global badminton apparel market. To gain a better perspective on the market potential and scope, the market is classified on the basis of:
Product Type
- Top Wear Badminton Apparel
o Badminton Jackets
o Badminton Sports Bras
o Badminton Sweatshirts
o Badminton Track Suits
o Badminton T-Shirt & Tees
- Bottom Wear Badminton Apparel
o Badminton Pants & Trousers
o Badminton Shorts & Tights
o Badminton Skirts
- Badminton Footwear
- Others
Material
- Badminton Apparel Made from Natural Fabric
- Badminton Apparel Made from Synthetic Fabric
Distribution Channel
- Online Badminton Apparel Sales
- e-Commerce Websites
- Company-owned Websites
- Offline Badminton Apparel Sales
- Hypermarkets & Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Other Retail Stores
Region
- North America (US and Canada)
- Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France and Rest of Europe)
- Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
- Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of MEA)
Key Questions Covered in the Report
- What will be the future outlook for the global badminton apparel market?
- Which region is the most lucrative for the global badminton apparel market?
- How is demand for badminton apparel market rising?
- What are the major growth drivers that are expected to prevail the market during the forecast period?
- What are the key challenges faced by badminton apparel manufacturers?
- What is the impact of Covid-19 on badminton apparel market?
Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on Sports Domain
Wetsuit Market: The global wetsuit market report published by Fact.MR delivers a detailed segmentation on the prominent growth dynamics, including possible drivers, opportunities and challenges, expected to prevail across the landscape for the upcoming decade. A detailed insight regarding key geographies and prominent manufacturers has been embedded in this report.
Cycling Apparel Market: Explore Fact.MR's cycling apparel market research report, offers a detailed segmentation on multiple market trends for the present and upcoming decade. The study entails analyses about the prominent growth trends present across key geographies and major segments, along with information about key manufacturers operating within the landscape.
Hunting Boots Market: Fact.MR's incisive coverage on the global hunting boots market gives an in-depth insights on the strategies and competitive landscape for the upcoming period. The key players' market share data provided by the report given you a detailed insights on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the market through 2021 & beyond.
About Fact.MR
Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range - from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.
Contact:
Mahendra Singh
US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E: sales@factmr.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg