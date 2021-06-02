Beyond The Mirror: Rosangelica Medina Barroeta's First Book Was a Bestseller On Amazon: Learn More About Her Second Book

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / In life, people face obstacles that they have the ability to overcome no matter how difficult they may seem. In addition, from every negative experience a person can earn something positive.

Rosangelica Medina Barroeta is a Venezuelan, mother of two girls--Isabela and Alaia--writer and entrepreneur who runs a multilevel company called Monat. She is also the author of an Amazon bestseller "Beyond the Mirror," which was based on the obstacles she has faced in life.

When she was very young, she developed a passion for writing after she started to develop stories, poems, and even love letters. This passion would later help her overcome an eating disorder.

"When I was 19 years old, I lived through a series of events that unbalanced my life and to fill the void I had, I opened the doors to the disease. Excessive physical exercise, a poor diet and the use of pills and injections to lose weight, consumed me until I was practically on the verge of death. Standing in front of a large mirror I had in my room, I suffered a breakdown and made a personal decision to go ahead and overcome the ghosts of the disease. At that moment in front of the mirror I felt the presence of God, urging me to undertake a personal battle that ended with my complete recovery." Rosangelica shares.

Her recovery started when she sat down to write her story in "Beyond the Mirror." Just nine hours after publishing the book on Amazon, it became a bestseller after selling over 3,000 copies.

In 2021, Rosangelica is working on her second book, which she is designing with women in mind. After the success of the first one, her goal is to impact even more women with this follow up.

In the book, Rosangelica will also draw from her most recent experiences while running Monat, the multilevel company she started in November 2019. She started it precisely because she was looking for freedom, independence and personal growth.

"I was a housewife and my husband supported me. While he worked I was at home with my two daughters, I was a full time mom and I dedicated myself to them and the house. But there came a time when I wanted to do something for myself, I wanted to grow economically, I wanted to do something besides being a mom, I wanted to feel fulfilled as a woman. But above all I wanted independence. They told me about a business opportunity, Monat, a marketing network. When they offered it to me, I didn't hesitate. I had nothing to lose, so I gave myself the opportunity to do business for the first time." She adds.

Her book to follow "Beyond the Mirror" may also include some of Rosangelica's advice for people who are going to start their own business or brand to believe in themselves even though at the beginning they may feel lost or have fears.

"Many times the people around you will not believe in you, many will call you crazy, many will want to keep you away from your dreams, however it will all be worth it, so do not give up, no start is easy, you will not see results overnight, but it will be worth paying the price for your dreams and your purpose. Don't hesitate, give yourself time, live the process." Rosangelica advises.

For her personally, after years of experience in business and writing, success is about giving to and helping others. She wants to help people grow and prosper spiritually, personally and financially.

Besides working on her next book, Rosangelica is also venturing into the restaurant industry and studying real estate. Moreover, she will continue to work to help build the capacity of leaders through her business Monat to lead a better economic, professional and personal life.

