Detroit, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Aion Therapeutic Inc (CSE: AION) will be presenting at the Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference taking place on June 3-4, 2021, with CEO J Graham Simmonds presenting at 4:55pm Eastern, Thursday June 3rd 2021. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us for a full day of networking, dealmaking and discovery. Sign up to get a free spectator pass for the event: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration.

About Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Benzinga's virtual Cannabis Capital Conference is guaranteed to offer participants all the benefits of an immersive and robust in-person conference from any remote location. The conference will feature an interactive forum of live presentations from top CEOs, investors, and leaders in the cannabis space. Don't miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://events.benzinga.com/ccc-free-registration.

About Aion Therapeutic Inc.

Aion Therapeutic Inc. is an international pharmaceutical, nutraceutical and cosmeceuticals business

headquartered in Canada. AI Pharmaceuticals Jamaica Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aion that

is in the business of research and development of formulations and products that utilize mushrooms

(functional and ones including psilocybin), fungi, and other natural formulations from medicinal plants in

a legal environment that permits such work and discoveries. AI Pharma is focused upon the

development of medicinal antiviral, antimicrobial, anti-inflammatory, anti-hyperglycemic, and anti-

cancer compounds.

