Dillon Gage Metals Undergoes Certification to Join Responsible Jewellery Council as Members of Sustainability

ADDISON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Dillon Gage Metals, the world leader in physical precious metals trading and technology, announces its refinery is undergoing the membership certification process with the Responsible Jewellery Council, also known as RJC, the world's leading standard-setting organization for the entire jewelry and watch industry. As a certified member of RJC, Dillon Gage will regularly submit its entire manufacturing process to independent auditors for review. In total, RJC has 129 US members and more than 1300 global members.



"We continuously look for ways to improve Dillon Gage's procedures and processes to safeguard the trust our customers have placed in us," said Terry Hanlon, president of Dillon Gage. "Going through the certification process with the Responsible Jewellery Council allows us to add another layer to that trust. We're excited to participate in this endeavor, continue our sustainability practices and maintain our high level of integrity."



Dillon Gage will undergo an audit through the Code of Practices to become an official certified member of the Responsible Jewelry Council before June 2022; the audit will demonstrate commitment and trust within the jewelry supply chain. Afterward, the company will proceed with the Chain of Custody review, providing customers assurance on how products and services are sourced, traced, and processed. The goal is to be effectively certified in 2023 and continue offering customers another level of security outside of the company's already standardized safety practices. Dillon Gage's compliance officer on staff ensures further compliance requirements are met in trading and refining operations.



Joining the Responsible Jewellery Council's membership is also an opportunity for Dillon Gage to connect with a community of people with expertise, support, and education in sustainable growth, improved business practices, and responsibility in the jewelry and precious metals industries. Thorough, transparent, and handle-with-care processes are essential components customers value when looking to buy, sell, store, melt or remove components of their decorations. Dillon Gage adheres to these procedures in multiple services offered by the company, including trading, storing, and refining precious metals such as gold, silver, and platinum.



Dillon Gage refinery's proprietary procedures for processing precious metals provide 24-hour turnarounds with accurate results and all facets of the operation being conducted in-house; metal is never sent to a secondary facility. With diamonds, the refinery's proven stone removal process carefully separates stones from scrap metal by skilled technicians. Gemologists at Dillon Gage make immediate offers for customers looking to sell.Dillon Gage works endlessly to create an experience that exceeds expectations with its first-hand knowledge and expertise in the precious metals industry. As a pillar in the trade for over 40 years, Dillon Gage continues to grow its processes and procedures, so customers receive the best services available. Joining the Responsible Jewellery Council organization supplies Dillon Gage with additional efficient stability by strengthening relationships and guaranteeing reputation and integrity.Dillon Gage is already proudly associated with the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), International Precious Metals Institute (IPMI), Industry Council for Tangible Assets (ICTA), National Pawnbrokers Association (NPA), American Numismatic Association (ANA), and Professional Numismatists Guild (PNG). It is also one of the select few in the world of wholesalers authorized to purchase products from all major sovereign mints worldwide.For more information on Dillon Gage, please visit DillonGage.com or call 800-375-4653. For a weekly update on precious metals, follow Dillon Gage's blog at DillonGage.com/blog.

