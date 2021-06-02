Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Madison Fiore, Head of Growth at Hawke Media and a pioneer in cannabis marketing, will present at the upcoming Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference on June 3, 2021. He will participate in the panel Leveraging Tech & Services to Scale the Cannabis Retail Footprint discussing market trends and predictions to help companies make more informed decisions about inventory, go-to-market strategies and emerging markets. Joining him are leading experts Jon Lowen, Co-Founder of Surfside, and Chris Ostrowski, CTO at Dutchie. The panel will be moderated by JJ McKay, Founder and Publisher of The Fresh Toast.

As cannabis continues to soar, and the market expands with a large number of brands available to today's consumers, there is a lot of knowledge that can be gleaned about what consumers want, how they purchase and interact with brands, and how their preferences and attitudes are evolving. Madison will address these trends head-on by providing insight and background on developing marketing tactics and strategic approaches that have been successful for his numerous cannabis clients.

A seasoned business and growth strategist, Madison Fiore is a driven marketing professional. For more than 10 years, he has successfully conceptualized, developed and implemented strategic marketing campaigns for over 200 brands. As the Head of Growth at Hawke Media, he has helped scale the company from a staff of 50 to over 150 employees. In the past four years with Hawke Media, he has also contributed to remarkable revenue growth, increasing sales from $5M in 2017 to $24M+ in 2020.

Primarily focused on the cannabis industry, Madison spearheads the CannaTeam, and has become a proven expert in the space. Working with a multitude of brands in the cannabis and CBD industry, he is recognized as a thought leader and rising star, helping cannabis companies navigate ever-evolving marketing hurdles. In addition to advising brands, Madison is also an active investor and has assisted in capital raising efforts through Hawke Ventures. His notable client experience includes Papa & Barkley, Parallel, Prima, WYLD, Heavy Hitters, Highline Wellness, Miss Grass, and more.

The panel will take place on June 3rd from 3:15-3:55 PM EST. Grab a free ticket at http://BZCannabis.com/virtual.

About Hawke Media

Established on the idea that every modern business needs a CMO-level expert to lead marketing efforts, Hawke Media specializes in custom, data-driven, performance-focused solutions to help launch, scale, and invigorate businesses of all sizes, industries, and revenue models. Founded in 2014 by Erik Huberman, Hawke Media is one of the nation's fastest-growing marketing consultancies and, while headquartered in beautiful Los Angeles, now has employees in 24 different states and counting. Its mission is to bring top-tier marketing to all brands because they deserve it. Acting as a full-service outsourced CMO, Hawke offers a wide array of digital marketing services on a month-to-month, a la carte basis.

Madison Fiore

madison@hawkemedia.com

###

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86254