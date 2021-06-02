Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Cascada Silver Corp. (CSE: CSS) ("Cascada") is pleased to report that the reverse circulation drilling program at its Agua Amarga silver project has commenced with the first phase of drilling targeting the potential down dip extension of high grade silver veins mined during the 1800's. The Agua Amarga silver deposits were discovered in 1811 and mined until 1881 with early reports noting silver grades varying from 3,078 to 41,035 grams per tonne.

The two phase drilling program comprises an initial 1,000 metres of drilling focusing on high priority targets to be followed, depending upon the initial results, by a further 1,000 metres of drilling. The first set of four drill holes are planned to test the most prominent silver vein systems identified during the recently completed geological mapping program, at depths of between 100 and 175 metres below surface, which is projected to be below the historical mining activities. Figure 1 shows the location of the surface expression of the mined silver veins and notes the location of the planned drill holes.

"After the sequential delays of the past year, we are excited that the Agua Amarga drill program has commenced," said Carl Hansen, CEO of Cascada. "The first phase of drilling is targeting the four most extensive remnant silver veins which were identified by Cascada field crews during the recently completed mapping program. The first phase of drilling is anticipated to take approximately 10 days to complete. As the assay laboratories in Chile are backed up do to COVID-19 protocols, as is the case in many countries, the goal is to prioritize samples for analyses to accelerate the return of key assay results at which time plans for phase two drilling will be finalized."

NI 43-101 Technical Disclosure

The Qualified Person, as defined by National Instrument 43-101 of the Canadian Securities Administrators, for Cascada's exploration activities in Chile is Sergio Diaz, a resident of Santiago, Chile. Mr. Diaz is a Public Registered Person for Reserves and Resources N° 51, in Chile and is also registered in the Colegio de Geólogos de Chile under N° 315.

About Cascada Silver Corp.

Cascada is a mineral exploration company focused on silver and gold exploration in Latin America with four properties under option in Chile, including the historic Agua Amarga silver project where high-grade epithermal silver-bearing veins were mined during the 19th century. Cascada's team of successful exploration professionals are dedicated to the discovery of mineral deposits that can be progressed into economically viable development projects creating value for all stakeholders.





Figure 1: AGUA AMARGA PROJECT

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7721/86250_97de3e9384fda825_001full.jpg

