IDEXX Acquires ezyVet

Global leader in veterinary diagnostics and software enhances its practice management portfolio with acquisition of leading cloud-based solution

WESTBROOK, Maine, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX), a global leader in veterinary diagnostics and software, announced today the acquisition of ezyVet, a fast-growing, innovative practice information management system (PIMS). With the acquisition, IDEXX further expands its world-class cloud software offerings that support customers with technology solutions that raise the standard of care for patients, improve practice efficiency, and enable more effective communication with pet owners.

"ezyVet is a truly impressive cloud-native software solution that continues to transform the industry and the software experience for veterinary practitioners. Their growth has been very strong, but the true testament to what they've created is their industry-leading customer satisfaction," said Jay Mazelsky, IDEXX President and Chief Executive Officer. "We greatly admire the way ezyVet enables veterinarians to focus on what matters most: caring for patients and growing their business. We are pleased to welcome ezyVet to the IDEXX family and look forward to bringing this platform into the IDEXX customer community."

"We are very much looking forward to our future with IDEXX," said Hadleigh Bognuda, ezyVet Chief Executive Officer and Founder. "We are thrilled to pair our industry-leading technology with IDEXX's scale and commitment to innovation."

With the acquisition of ezyVet, IDEXX has a full range of cloud-based PIMS options for veterinary hospitals, corporate groups, and universities that cover the needs of both general practice and specialty clinics. Customers will continue to enjoy superior support, training resources, and advanced software functionality, independent of which IDEXX PIMS they choose. The acquisition also includes Vet Radar, an innovative mobile-responsive electronic treatment sheet and whiteboarding solution. No details of the agreement are being made public at this time.

About IDEXX

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. is a member of the S&P 500 Index and is a leader in pet healthcare innovation, offering diagnostic and software products and services that deliver solutions and insights to practicing veterinarians around the world. IDEXX products enhance the ability of veterinarians to provide advanced medical care, improve staff efficiency and build more economically successful practices. IDEXX is also a worldwide leader in providing diagnostic tests and information for livestock and poultry and tests for the quality and safety of water and milk and point-of-care and laboratory diagnostics for human medicine. Headquartered in Maine, IDEXX employs approximately 9,300 people and offers products to customers in over 175 countries. For more information about IDEXX, visit: www.idexx.com.

About IDEXX PIMS

IDEXX's three core PIMS support practices of all sizes, industry-wide. Cornerstone Software is one of the industry's leading PIMS, with a full set of features that enable customization to virtually any hospital requirements. Neo Software is a lightweight, easy-to-use PIMS that delivers a brilliantly simple option for many veterinary practices. ezyVet is a full-featured cloud-native solution that offers powerful capabilities built into the platform, with a broad array of integrations that support the most popular apps on which veterinarians rely.

About ezyVet

Based in New Zealand, ezyVet was founded in 2006 out of the desire for intuitive, affordable, and customizable software that could cater to veterinary practices of all shapes and sizes. Working in partnership with vets, ezyVet has grown into next-generation cloud-based practice management software, which is feature rich, customizable, and easy to use, serving the veterinary industry all around the world.

About Vet Radar

Based in New Zealand, Vet Radar is an innovative veterinary workflow management solution that is growing rapidly across Asia Pacific, the US, and the UK. It is the only fully mobile-responsive veterinary electronic treatment sheet, whiteboarding, and workflow tool. Born out of a passion for delivering product and workflow innovation to veterinary clients, Vet Radar launched commercially in 2021 and has successfully been installed in a number of hospitals. As part of the IDEXX acquisition, Vet Radar will become part of ezyVet.

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains or may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "expects," "may," "anticipates," "intends," "would," "will," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "should," "project," and similar words and expressions. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide our current expectation or forecasts of future events; are based on current estimates, projections, beliefs, and assumptions; and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual events or results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements, as well as a number of assumptions concerning future events. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on such forward-looking statements because actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied. The reports filed by IDEXX pursuant to United States securities laws contain discussions of some of these risks and uncertainties. IDEXX assumes no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Readers are advised to review IDEXX's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (which are available from the SEC's EDGAR database at sec.gov and via IDEXX's website at idexx.com).

