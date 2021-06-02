Fisher Investments Launches Private Client Group in Australia

Firm continues rapid global expansion to bring institutional-caliber investment management to Australian high net worth clients

SYDNEY, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments, one of the world's largest independently owned, fee-only registered investment advisers, announced it will begin offering investment management services to Australian high net worth private clients via a subsidiary. The subsidiary, Fisher Investments Australasia Pty Ltd, has served institutional clients in New Zealand and Australia since 2013 and will now expand to serve individuals and families. The subsidiary will use the trademark, Fisher Investments Australia with private clients in Australia.

Australia is the 16th new international private client market Fisher Investments has entered, and the firm is preparing for even more growth ahead. "We're honored to help Australian high net worth private clients achieve their financial goals through our tailored portfolio management services, world-class customer service model, and structure that always puts our clients' interests first. But there are still so many more families around the world who need our investment help to meet their financial goals, and we plan on continuing to grow aggressively into new markets to meet their needs," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani.

Carrianne Coffey, Fisher Investments' Senior Executive Vice President responsible for the firm's international private client operations, said, "After years of planning, we're excited to begin working with Australian families. Our dedication to putting our clients' interests first has proven successful everywhere we operate, and we look forward to helping Australian investors reach their financial goals with unparalleled service, continuous education and tailored portfolio management."

Fisher Investments Australia will base its operations in Sydney, and plans to begin soliciting potential clients by midyear. The firm is actively hiring candidates for sales, service and operations roles, and offers generous compensation plans, exciting benefits and flexible career paths. For information on career opportunities at all Fisher Investments locations, visit www.fishercareers.com.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser based in the United States. As of 03/31/2021, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over $169 billion in assets-over $109 billion for North American private investors, $40 billion for institutional investors, $17 billion for European private investors and $1 billion for US small- to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups, which serve a global client base of diverse investors: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

About Fisher Investments Australia

Fisher Investments Australia is a trademark of Fisher Investments Australasia Pty Ltd (ABN 86 159 670 667, AFSL 433312), which provides services to wholesale clients only and outsources portfolio management to its parent company, Fisher Investments. Investing in equities and other financial products involves the risk of loss. Fisher Investments Australasia Pty Ltd was established in 2013 and is based in Sydney.

