Alex Mandry Legal Group: Announcing the Opening of Alex Mandry Family Lawyers Sunshine Coast Location

Alex Mandry Family Lawyers Helps QLD Locals with Divorce and Family Law Matters

MAROOCHYDORE QLD, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / The founder of Alex Mandry Legal Group is pleased to announce a new office located in Sunshine Coast, Queensland.

To learn more about Alex Mandry Family Lawyers Sunshine Coast, please visit

https://alex-mandry.com.au/offices/family-lawyer-sunshine-coast/.

The Sunshine Coast Office in Queensland, which opened in January 2021, will be their brand-new head office. Unlike the Adelaide office, which is a multi-disciplinary law firm, the new Sunshine Coast office will be focusing mostly on Family Law and Separation Matters.

As a company spokesperson noted, Sandra Sinclair, owner of Alex Mandry Family Lawyers Sunshine Coast, is proud to bring her law firm's trusted advice and an ability to "think outside the box" to the Sunshine State.

"What sets us apart is that we never encourage you to go to Court. And we always encourage negotiation," the spokesperson noted.

"Our role is to help you to retain the assets that are important to you. We give you sensible advice. Our mission is to support and assist you."

Alex Mandry Family Lawyers Sunshine Coast experience is broad-ranging, the spokesperson noted, and the lawyers will make strategic decisions on their clients' behalf that are based on logic and reason-and not emotion-while getting their clients affordable and favourable outcomes.

"If you have separated or are you about to separate, are you struggling to understand the process? Do you have questions about topics like dividing property, superannuation, gifted money, kids and going to court?" the spokesperson asked, adding that people who are on the Sunshine Coast - anywhere from Caloundra, the Hinterland or up to Noosa, can seek assistance from the friendly, compassionate and experienced team from Alex Mandry Family Lawyers.

"We also understand the possible implications associated with relationship breakdowns - whether that be related to businesses, trusts, property, domestic violence, children, custody or spousal maintenance."

Alex Mandry Family Lawyers Sunshine Coast Services include:

? Legal advice about divorce and separation

? Advice about property division and settlement

? Children's issues and financial agreements

Everyone at Alex Mandry Family Lawyers Sunshine Coast is looking forward to growing in the area, and helping locals in Maroochydore, Caloundra, Noosa and the Hinterlands. To celebrate the opening, the firm is offering a free initial consultation on Family Law related matters.

About Alex Mandry Legal Group:

Alex Mandry Legal Group has a combined experience of 70 years in the legal field. Their practice has developed a reputation for delivering reliable advice and practical solutions to clients. Their lawyers have breadth and depth of expertise across a broad range of practice areas including Family Law, and Mediation. For more information, please visit https://alex-mandry.com.au/.

Alex Mandry Family Lawyers Sunshine Coast

508/6 Wharf St

Maroochydore QLD 4558

Australia

1800 329 090

Sandra Sinclair

admin@alex-mandry.com.au

1800 329 090

