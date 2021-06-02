Atari VCS Home Gaming and Entertainment System Makes Retail Debut on June 15, 2021

First New Atari Video Computer System in 40 Years Offers Popular Indie PC Games, Hundreds of Retro Titles from Atari 2600 and Beyond, Movies & TV, and Game Streaming



NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Atari® - one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers - today announced that the all-new Atari VCS PC/console hybrid gaming system and its accessories will be available for purchase online starting on June 15, 2021, via Best Buy, GameStop, Micro Center, and the official Atari VCS website. Each retailer will offer unique launch-day promotions and limited-time incentives.

ATARI REIMAGINED

Atari returns to the living room with the Atari VCS - a completely modern gaming and video computer system inspired by the iconic Atari 2600 Video Computer System. Blending the best of consoles and PCs to delight a whole new generation of gamers and creators, the Atari VCS offers a fully-featured multimedia experience that's "Inspired by the past. Built for the future." Atari VCS customers can expect unmatched versatility for gaming, entertainment, and productivity.



Partnered with PowerA, Atari also developed the all-new Wireless Classic Joystick, based on the original Atari 2600 controller, and the Atari Modern Controller for playing both yesterday's classics and today's latest and greatest games on the VCS. Both controllers feature rumble feedback, LED lighting, USB charging, and wireless Bluetooth compatibility with the Atari VCS and most PCs and mobile devices.



"The day that many eager Atari fans have been waiting for is almost here," said Michael Arzt, COO of Atari VCS and Connected Devices. "The Atari VCS has been well-received by our early adopter community, and we are thrilled that more people will have the opportunity to enjoy everything that the platform has to offer today, and as we roll out more and more new content and features in the future. We also deeply appreciate the strong support of our retail launch partners, including GameStop, Best Buy, and Micro Center during this exciting time."





GAMES

The Atari VCS offers something for every gamer, starting with over a dozen titles from popular independent game developers - including Boulder Dash Deluxe, Danger Scavenger, Guntech, Jetboard Joust, Sir Lovelot, Something Ate My Alien, Tailgunner, Atari's Missile Command: Recharged, and more - with new titles to launch on the Atari VCS store through the year. Every Atari VCS also comes with a free copy of the Atari VCS Vault, instantly unlocking access to 100 arcade and Atari 2600 classics, fully optimized for use with the Wireless Classic Joystick, with its rumble and LED light effects that give retro favorites new life. The Atari VCS also ships with free access to Antstream Arcade, the popular game streaming platform, which offers on-demand access to the world's largest collection of licensed retro titles.

Atari is actively courting multiple game publishers and indie developers and expects to keep adding more new and retro game content to the Atari VCS platform in the coming months.

ENTERTAINMENT

In addition to original indie games and classic retro titles, the Atari VCS goes beyond gaming! It is an entirely new Atari entertainment device designed for today's living room. Customers can easily access popular streaming entertainment services directly from the Atari VCS dashboard - or with help from the Atari VCS Companion app, available in the App Store and Google Play. The system features a built-in Chrome browser and Google's Workspace apps. Atari VCS owners can even load up their favorite movies and TV shows using their favorite streaming media services, including 4K HDR content, as well as listen to music, shop, access their social media and more.

FLEXIBLE PC ARCHITECTURE

Powered by an AMD Ryzen processor featuring the latest Radeon Graphics Technology, the Atari VCS platform will offer support for 4K resolution, HDR and 60FPS content, onboard and expandable storage options, dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0, as well as USB 3.0 support. For advanced users and PC hobbyists who enjoy the ultimate in configurability and customization, an optional PC Mode allows for the installation of Windows or Linux as an alternative operating system, transforming the Atari VCS into a flexible, fully featured and powerful mini-PC.



Atari has previously announced partnerships with leading gaming and entertainment platforms, such as Antstream Arcade, AirConsole, Game Jolt, Google, and Plex to expand upon the content and functionality offered in the Atari VCS ecosystem. Atari will reveal additional partnerships in future announcements.

In celebration of launch day, customers who purchase an Atari VCS All-In bundle from GameStop.com and BestBuy.com will receive a free Atari Speakerhat ($129.99 MSRP) while supplies last. Atari VCS system and bundle purchases made from Micro Center and AtariVCS.com on June 15, 2021, will include a free digital copy of Atari's Missile Command: Recharged.



Atari VCS Onyx Base systems start at just $299.99 USD, while Atari VCS Black Walnut and Onyx All-In system bundles include the Atari VCS Classic Joystick (available separately for $59.99) and Atari VCS Modern Controller (also $59.99) for $399.99 USD. All prices represent special launch day pricing and may be subject to change in the future.



