Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 2, 2021) - Hunter Technology Corp. (TSXV: HOC) (OTCQB: HOILF) (WKN: A2QEYH) (FSE: RWPM) (ISIN: CA4457371090) ("Hunter" or the "Company") announces the resignation of Bryant Pike as Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Mr. Pike joined the Company in the fall of 2018 following the Company's disposition of the Company's oil and gas assets. During his tenure, he was instrumental in completing the transition of Hunter into a technology issuer and concluding the recent acquisition of fintech company FinFabrik. Mr. Pike is departing the Company to pursue other opportunities.

The Company is also announcing the appointment of Eric Luk to succeed Mr. Pike as the Chief Financial Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Mr. Luk is a CA with over 15 years of financial and management experience, and he is the current Head of Finance of the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, FinFabrik. Previously, he served as the CFO for FORMIA, and prior to that he held financial leadership and management positions with PricewaterhouseCoopers, Swire Pacific (0019.HK) and Cathay Pacific (0293.HK). Mr. Luk began his career as a Chartered Accountant with Ernst & Young in the UK.

Mr. Pike will remain a consultant to the Company to assist with a transition of the CFO duties.

Florian M. Spiegl, CEO states: "I would like to thank Mr. Pike for his invaluable contribution to Hunter in a period of change from an oil and gas E&P company to a technology player in digital commodities marketplaces. The move of Eric Luk into the CFO position will further support the integration of the FinFabrik technology group, while providing a seamless transition of duties. I am pleased that we demonstrate our ability to develop our management team from within the company and have such a dynamic leader take on responsibility as CFO."

Hunter is deeply indebted to Mr. Pike and wishes him well in all his future endeavours.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Florian M Spiegl

Chief Executive Officer

+1 (604) 757-3169

For further information, visit our website at www.huntertechnology.com

NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/86231