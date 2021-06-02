Collier Family Lawyers Cairns Announces the Release of New eBook 'The 9 Steps of Negotiating a Property Settlement'

The eBook Helps Couples Who are Going Through a Separation or Divorce
CAIRNS CITY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Collier Family Lawyers Cairns is proud to announce the release of a new and free eBook "The 9 Steps of Negotiating a Property Settlement." Written by Nardine Collier, owner of Collier Family Lawyers Cairns and an Accredited Specialist in Family Law for 23-plus years, the new eBook seeks to help people to sort out their property after separation and divorce.
To download a copy of the eBook, please visit https://collierfamilylaw.com.au/the-9-steps-book/
"I remember when I separated, I found the process of dividing property and trying to reach a fair agreement, distressing and overwhelming. I was a trained Family Lawyer, so I knew what to do, but how on earth would a layperson know?" says Nardine. "I wrote this eBook to help Cairns residents understand the law, the formula, and the procedure so that they can avoid the courts, where a great deal of legal fees are required."
The book will teach readers helpful tips, including:
- The nine steps of negotiating a property settlement
- The law of property division
- Determining what property is worth
- Putting a proposal forward and negotiating
- Filing and getting it all finished
- How to save money on lawyer fees
- Divorce with dignity
The free eBook is presented in a simple to understand manner to help make this emotionally difficult process easier. "People are most welcome to book a complimentary initial consultation with the law firm, should they want additional help or hand-holding throughout the process," added a spokesperson.
About Collier Family Lawyers Cairns:
Need Family Lawyers in Cairns? And looking to keep the issue out of costly court proceedings, in order to settle the dispute as quickly and as affordably as possible? The team at Collier Family Lawyers Cairns can help.
Collier Family Lawyers Cairns
Suite 1/132 Collins Ave
Cairns City QLD 4870
Australia
07 4214 5666
CONTACT:
Nardine Collier
nardine@collierlawyers.com.au
07 4214 5666
