Collier Family Lawyers Cairns Announces the Release of New eBook 'The 9 Steps of Negotiating a Property Settlement'

The eBook Helps Couples Who are Going Through a Separation or Divorce

CAIRNS CITY, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Collier Family Lawyers Cairns is proud to announce the release of a new and free eBook "The 9 Steps of Negotiating a Property Settlement." Written by Nardine Collier, owner of Collier Family Lawyers Cairns and an Accredited Specialist in Family Law for 23-plus years, the new eBook seeks to help people to sort out their property after separation and divorce.

To download a copy of the eBook, please visit https://collierfamilylaw.com.au/the-9-steps-book/

"I remember when I separated, I found the process of dividing property and trying to reach a fair agreement, distressing and overwhelming. I was a trained Family Lawyer, so I knew what to do, but how on earth would a layperson know?" says Nardine. "I wrote this eBook to help Cairns residents understand the law, the formula, and the procedure so that they can avoid the courts, where a great deal of legal fees are required."

The book will teach readers helpful tips, including:

The nine steps of negotiating a property settlement

The law of property division

Determining what property is worth

Putting a proposal forward and negotiating

Filing and getting it all finished

How to save money on lawyer fees

Divorce with dignity

The free eBook is presented in a simple to understand manner to help make this emotionally difficult process easier. "People are most welcome to book a complimentary initial consultation with the law firm, should they want additional help or hand-holding throughout the process," added a spokesperson.

About Collier Family Lawyers Cairns:

Need Family Lawyers in Cairns? And looking to keep the issue out of costly court proceedings, in order to settle the dispute as quickly and as affordably as possible? The team at Collier Family Lawyers Cairns can help. They know that money is tight, and that their clients want the best legal advice possible. This is why they offer affordable rates and flexible payment options. For more information, please visit https://collierfamilylaw.com.au/.

Collier Family Lawyers Cairns

Suite 1/132 Collins Ave

Cairns City QLD 4870

Australia

07 4214 5666

CONTACT:

Nardine Collier

nardine@collierlawyers.com.au

07 4214 5666

SOURCE: Collier Family Lawyers Cairns

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650186/Collier-Family-Lawyers-Cairns-Announces-the-Release-of-New-eBook-The-9-Steps-of-Negotiating-a-Property-Settlement