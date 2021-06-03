GLM Mortgage Group | Dominion Lending Centres is Finalist for Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service in 2021

GLM Mortgage Group | Dominion Lending Centres Was Selected as a Finalist by Canadian Mortgage Awards

GEOFF LEE, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / GLM Mortgage Group | Dominion Lending Centres is pleased to announce that Canadian Mortgage Awards has named the company as a Finalist for Excellence in Philanthropy and Community Service in 2021.

To learn more about GLM Mortgage Group | Dominion Lending Centres and the services that they offer, including a free and user-friendly mortgage calculator, please visit https://www.geoffleemortgage.com/mortgage-calculator/.

As a company spokesperson noted, the award recognizes the "individual, company, organization, brokerage, branch or office whose outstanding contribution of time, leadership and financial support over a sustained period of time, beyond normal expectations. has made significant impacts in the receiving causes or communities."

While GLM Mortgage Group | Dominion Lending Centres gives back to the community in a number of ways, the spokesperson said their main initiative has been through the IMANI Orphan Care Foundation, which Geoff Lee, the founder of GLM Mortgage Group | Dominion Lending Centres founded with Kim Lee in 2010.

The registered Canadian charity provides for 154 orphaned and vulnerable children in Kenya with care, food, clean water, shelter, clothing, hygiene items, love, medical care and education, the spokesperson noted.

Locally, GLM Mortgage Group | Dominion Lending Centres gives back through the support of MEI Schools by providing educational resources and training and educating youth, among other services. The company also supports Local Food Supply and on a national level, Lee mentors numerous people within the industry.

"I'm truly passionate about giving back any way that I can, and I'm honoured to be recognized for something that's near and dear to my heart - and such a big part of both my everyday personal life and workday," Geoff Lee said.

This is not the only exciting news to come out of GLM Mortgage Group | Dominion Lending Centres in recent weeks. The company was named as a Finalist for Canada's best customer service, which they have been selected for the last eight years, winning the award in 2016 and 2020.

"Lee was also a finalist for Canada's Mortgage Broker of the Year in 2020 and he is also a member of Canada Mortgage Professionals Hall of Fame," the spokesperson noted.

The many satisfied clients who have worked with both Lee and the team from GLM Mortgage Group | Dominion Lending Centres over the years will not be surprised that Lee and the company have won such prestigious awards.

Since they opened for business, GLM Mortgage Group | Dominion Lending Centres has earned a well-deserved reputation for not only offering a wide variety of finance and mortgage services, but also for their clear and open communication with their clients-as well as their commitment to giving back to the local community.

From second and third mortgages and cottage financing, to private lending, bridge financing, pre-approved mortgages and more, GLM Mortgage Group | Dominion Lending Centres is ready, willing and able to help their clients get the mortgage services they need. The team has 28 plus years of experience in the mortgage financing industry and with very few exceptions, their mortgage brokering services are offered free of charge.

"We're dedicated to ensuring you're well informed about all the options available to you," a company spokesperson noted, adding that as an example, phone calls are always returned within 90 minutes to ensure clients receive fast and reliable service.

"We are not only available in Vancouver; the GLM Mortgage Group is also committed to helping individuals across Canada. With satellite offices in Abbotsford, Alberta and Ontario we are able to make dreams come true across the country."

About GLM Mortgage Group | Dominion Lending Centres:

For 28 years, mortgage financing and investment have been the passion of GLM Mortgage Group | Dominion Lending Centres. The company has grown over the years through the team's hard work and tenacity, which has resulted in a mortgage service provider that believes in providing exceptional value and delivering outstanding customer service. They pride themselves on offering knowledgeable advice and being committed to fulfilling the needs of their customers. For more information, please visit https://www.geoffleemortgage.com/.

GLM Mortgage Group | Dominion Lending Centres

1001 West Broadway #164

Vancouver, British Columbia V6H 4B1

Contact:

Geoff Lee

geoff@glmmortgage.com

604 259 1486

SOURCE: GLM Mortgage Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650190/GLM-Mortgage-Group-Dominion-Lending-Centres-is-Finalist-for-Excellence-in-Philanthropy-and-Community-Service-in-2021