Thunder River Enterprises Inc.: Thunder River Enterprises Announces Implementation of Share Consolidation

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Thunder River Enterprises Inc. ("Thunder River" or the "Company") announces that that effective June 1, 2021 the Company's common shares (the "Common Shares") were consolidated on the basis of one (1) new Common Share for every eight (8) Common Shares outstanding (the "Consolidation"). The shareholders of the Company approved the Consolidation at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on January 4, 2021 (the "Shareholders Meeting"). The board is implementing the Consolidation in order to increase its flexibility with respect to potential business transactions. Prior to giving effect to the Consolidation there were 50,460,440 Common Shares outstanding and after giving effect to the Consolidation, the Company now has approximately 6,307,555 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Letters of transmittal with respect to the Consolidation will be sent to the shareholders of the Company. Copies of the letter of transmittal may be obtained from Computershare Trust Company of Canada ("Computershare"), the registrar and transfer agent of the Company, by contacting Computershare by telephone at 1-800-564-6253. The Company's name will remain unchanged. The CUSIP number for the post-Consolidation Common Shares is 886048206. Further details regarding the Consolidation are contained in the Company's management information circular dated November 30, 2020, which has been filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Thunder River

Thunder River was incorporated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and has never carried on an active business other than the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a transaction.

