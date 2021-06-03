LATINO WALL STREET: Latino Wall Street launches Latino Family Coaching lead by Karinna Berrospi

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO / ACCESSWIRE / June 2, 2021 / Latino families constantly find themselves planning for the here-and-now, investing their time into making ends meet. These entrepreneurial families, largely without access to financial education, will fail to tap into the network of financial safety nets that are available to them. Already successful at what they do, these families deserve to succeed through generations while creating a long-term vision and going against that 'day-to-day' planning that trips them up at the onset of their business pursuits.

Last month, Karinna Berrospi announced the launch of Latino Family Coaching (LFC), a platform designed to elevate the quality of life beyond financial earnings for Latino families, as part of Latino Wall Street, the #1 spanish speaking trading platform. Latino Family Coaching is a program that is created by love and support, founded by Karinna in partnership with her sister, Gabriela Berrospi, founder of Latino Wall Street. LFC goes beyond trading and is focused on helping Latinos to make long-term financial plans that set up financial legacy for the next generations.

With programs and content aimed to help and support entrepreneurial Latino families on their quest to build long-term financial wealth and companies that endure for generations, LFC is a one-of-a-kind project that goes 'against the day-to-day cultural mentality' prevalent in Hispanic communities.

While we live during times of fast-paced change that include technology tools, virtual communication, social interaction apps, and social media, LFC believes it's important to curate an environment that teaches traditional family values. As a full-picture kind of experience, LFC addresses the familial breakdowns that are worsening due to the pandemic, with the surges in divorce rates that ultimately tear families apart while also splitting funds by 50%. Instead, LFC helps families to build strong financial legacies with a wide range of practices coming soon, including: learning how to invest for the future, learning how to protect your family with life insurance, learning how to design a financial safety net, for your children's future, and teaching kids how to invest in the stock market, too.

Investing in Our Children

LFC believes financial literacy should start at the elementary level, showing kids how to plan and save for their future. As a result, parents, kids, and friends can all come together and share what they know about financial literacy, so the Latino community can break down socioeconomic barriers. In less than one month, LFC already has over 300 participating families in the private community group and over 1000 readers, with more being added every single day.

The first LFC programme was a free five-day family challenge, which was a total success the first time around on International Family Day on the 15th of May. As a next step, LFC is working to engage dedicated families with family bootcamps that will kick off on July 10th and 11th this year, with the first day devoted to teaching kids about the stock market, and the second day devoted to teaching parents how to create legacies for their families.

Creating Stronger, Happier Families

LFC is implementing coaching tools based on results-oriented coaching, all under the guise and testimony of Karinna. As a complementary program to Latino Wall Street, where students are primarily concerned with trading and earning money, LFC is everything else that a family needs to feel supported, safeguarded, and secure. The idea is for families to feel fulfilled and confident in their values, so they can maintain their culture and their relationships.

Karinna is no stranger to family coaching, as both a mother and a wife who is a coaching professional. She is also behind the specialized tutor brand, Family Coaching Academy in Florida, an IAC certified institution. Karinna is a high-impact leadership and self-expression coach, putting all of her tools at the command of her students, where she is working to rescue traditional family values while leaving a sustainable moral and economic legacy.

As Karinna says, 'it's rescuing the best of the past while freeing up from an unrecognized dynamic that spans generations of Latino families.' LFC wants to resolve deleterious effects of that dynamic, while encouraging all entrepreneurial families in Latin America to access all of the financial resources available to them today. She wants the Hispanic community to be seen in a different light, and that starts by supporting Latino families with the coaching resources and financial education they deserve.

Join the next free webinar at: https://linktr.ee/LatinoFamilyCoaching

Contact:

Karinna Berrospi

Email: karinna@latinowallstreet.com

Instagram: @karinnaberrospi @latinofamilycoaching

Youtube: Latino Family Coaching

Facebook: Latino Family Coaching

SOURCE: LATINO WALL STREET

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/650135/Latino-Wall-Street-launches-Latino-Family-Coaching-lead-by-Karinna-Berrospi