Capstone Mining Corp. ("Capstone" or the "Company") (TSX:CS) announces that Mr. SeungWan Shon has resigned from the Board of Directors of the Company effective immediately.

Mr. Shon was Korea Resources Corporation's nominee elected to the Board of Directors, and served as a member of the Technical, Health, Environmental, Safety and Sustainability Committee.

Mr. George Brack, Chairman of the Board, commented, "On behalf of Capstone's Board of Directors, I would like to thank Mr. Shon for his valuable contributions during his tenure and wish him well in the future."

