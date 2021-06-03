With a commitment to listen to women to understand their health needs and provide the solutions that are so urgently needed

Organon (NYSE: OGN) has today launched as the only global health company of its size, with a singular vision: to make a better and healthier every day for every woman. With a majority-female Leadership Team, the company will be headquartered in the US, with offices across the globe including one in Shoreditch, London. Organon has more than 60 products across an international footprint that will serve people in more than 140 countries, with nearly 80% of its approximately $6.5 billion in annual revenue generated outside the U.S.

"It's exciting to take the helm in a new and vibrant company with such a strong purpose; a commitment to improving health outcomes for women," said Simon Nicholson, Managing Director of Organon UK&ENI Cluster (UK, Ireland, Israel, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia Iceland). "New acquisitions and partnerships will help Organon expand beyond our core strengths in contraceptives and fertility to meet the health needs of women at all stages of her life. This will be fueled by a refreshed focus on our women's health portfolio, further biosimilar launches, and a renewed energy put behind our trusted dermatology, pain, respiratory and cardiovascular brands."

"Our strength will come not only from our medicines and solutions but from the diverse team of Organon Founders we have gathered to launch this unique company. We are all personally invested in this opportunity and what we do really matters."

Diverse Portfolio will Drive Sustained Growth: Organon will be exploring new opportunities and partnerships across its three main pillars: women's health, biosimilars and established brands:

Women's Health: Organon has a dedicated team focusing on improving access to contraceptive and fertility products, and a comprehensive education and training programme to help women and healthcare professionals understand the choices available to them. There is a continued shift toward long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs) and a large fertility market with untapped potential driven by changing social demographics.

Building on our current growth business, this is a dynamic market with multiple launch opportunities in the coming years. A core area of growth with the potential to deliver value to both Organon, the NHS and patients in the UK. Established Brands: The Established Brands portfolio will be reinvigorated to maximise market-leading, well-known brands that span key therapy areas such as cardiovascular, respiratory, pain, bone and dermatology.

Women at the Centre: Organon's Approach to Innovation: Organon's R&D philosophy is to build a business around patient needs, with the goal of identifying and advancing healthcare options for women that enable them to live their best lives every day.

The company's extensive global capabilities in clinical development and patient safety, regulatory and medical affairs make it well-positioned to identify promising drugs, diagnostics, and devices with the greatest potential to impact women's health.

"For far too long women have been told to accept many common conditions, such as heavy, painful, and irregular menstrual bleeding, incontinence and menopause," said Irina Spirieva, Commercial Operations Lead, Organon UK&ENI. "Organon's mission is to change this. We believe that by identifying diseases earlier and modifying the course of diseases or health conditions, we can improve the quality of life for women at every stage of their lives."

To mark the first day of trading, Organon gathered hundreds of voices from around the world to create the "Wall of Voices," a multimedia installation outside the New York Stock Exchange, that symbolises Organon's commitment to listening to the needs and challenges of women. The "Wall of Voices" shares powerful perspectives, voices, and images of women highlighting the health issues that are important to them.

Anne Connolly, Women's Health Lead at the Royal College of General Practitioners, is featured on the Wall of Voices: "The part that is overlooked is that women require personalised holistic care and her needs change during her life course. There is a lack of recognition of the impact her pregnancy, menstrual concerns, menopause symptoms may have not just on her physical wellbeing, but her psychological, sexual and social functioning."

The "Wall of Voices" installation will be available at HereForHerHealth.com. Women around the world can add their voices by taking the mic at HereForHerHealth.com.

To learn more about Organon, please visit organon.com.

About Organon

Organon (NYSE: OGN) is a global healthcare company formed through a spinoff from Merck to focus on improving the health of women throughout their lives. Here for her health, the company has a portfolio of more than 60 medicines and products across a range of therapeutic areas. Led by the reproductive health portfolio coupled with an expanding biosimilars business and stable franchise of established medicines, Organon's products produce strong cash flows that will support investments in future growth opportunities in women's health, including business development. In addition, Organon is pursuing opportunities to collaborate with biopharmaceutical innovators looking to commercialize their products by leveraging its scale and presence in fast growing international markets.

Organon has a global footprint with significant scale and geographic reach, world-class commercial capabilities, and approximately 9,000 employees with headquarters located in Jersey City, New Jersey.

For more information, visit www.organon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statement of Organon Co., Jersey City, N.J., USA

This news release of Organon Co., Jersey City, N.J., USA (the "company") may include "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. If underlying assumptions prove inaccurate or risks or uncertainties materialize, actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to, general industry conditions and competition; general economic factors, including interest rate and currency exchange rate fluctuations; the impact of the recent global outbreak of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19); the impact of pharmaceutical industry regulation and health care legislation in the United States and internationally; global trends toward health care cost containment; technological advances, new products and patents attained by competitors; challenges inherent in new product development, including obtaining regulatory approval; the company's ability to accurately predict future market conditions; manufacturing difficulties or delays; financial instability of international economies and sovereign risk; dependence on the effectiveness of the company's patents and other protections for innovative products; and the exposure to litigation, including patent litigation, and/or regulatory actions.

The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Additional factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) available at the SEC's Internet site (www.sec.gov).

