ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen

DJ ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen

Folgende Indexänderungen werden zum Handelsbeginn am 21. Juni 2021 wirksam: 

=== 
+ STOXX-600 
 - AUFNAHME 
 Allfunds (Niederlande) 
 Auto1 (Deutschland) 
 Christian Dior (Frankreich) 
 Deliveroo (Großbritannien) 
 Dr. Martens (Großbritannien) 
 Fluidra (Spanien) 
 Greggs (Großbritannien) 
 Millicom International Cellular (Schweden) 
 Reply (Italien) 
 S4 Capital (Ord. Shares) (Großbritannien) 
 
 - HERAUSNAHME 
 Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (Schweiz) 
 Beazley (Großbritannien) 
 CNP Assurances (Frankreich) 
 Grainger (Großbritannien) 
 Iliad (Frankreich) 
 SBM Offshore (Niederlande) 
 Shop Apotheke (Deutschland) 
 Softwareone Holding (Schweiz) 
 Trainline (Großbritannien) 
 Viscofan (Spanien) 
===

Zuletzt erfolgte Indexänderungen: 

=== 
+ SDAX 
 AUFNAHME 
 - Auto1 
 
 HERAUSNAHME 
 - Grenke 
===

Kontakt zum Autor: maerkte.de@dowjones.com

DJG/gos/flf

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 00:20 ET (04:20 GMT)

Copyright (c) 2021 Dow Jones & Company, Inc.

