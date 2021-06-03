DJ ÜBERBLICK/Anstehende Indexänderungen
Folgende Indexänderungen werden zum Handelsbeginn am 21. Juni 2021 wirksam:
=== + STOXX-600 - AUFNAHME Allfunds (Niederlande) Auto1 (Deutschland) Christian Dior (Frankreich) Deliveroo (Großbritannien) Dr. Martens (Großbritannien) Fluidra (Spanien) Greggs (Großbritannien) Millicom International Cellular (Schweden) Reply (Italien) S4 Capital (Ord. Shares) (Großbritannien) - HERAUSNAHME Banque Cantonale Vaudoise (Schweiz) Beazley (Großbritannien) CNP Assurances (Frankreich) Grainger (Großbritannien) Iliad (Frankreich) SBM Offshore (Niederlande) Shop Apotheke (Deutschland) Softwareone Holding (Schweiz) Trainline (Großbritannien) Viscofan (Spanien) ===
Zuletzt erfolgte Indexänderungen:
=== + SDAX AUFNAHME - Auto1 HERAUSNAHME - Grenke ===
June 03, 2021 00:20 ET (04:20 GMT)
