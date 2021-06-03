Regulatory News:

Novacyt (EURONEXT GROWTH: ALNOV; AIM: NCYT), an international specialist in clinical diagnostics, announces the launch of two new polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays, expanding its genesig COVID-19 and SNPsig SARS-CoV-2 variant detection portfolios.

genesig COVID-19 3G is a CE-Marked three-gene assay to detect the ORF1ab, M gene, and S gene targets of SARS-CoV-2, enabling fulfilment of certain international testing requirements, including Fit to Fly Certificate, Test to Release and US Food and Drug Administration regulations.

SNPsig EscapePLEX SARS-CoV-2 is a first-to-market assay panel in a single kit able to detect the four most critical SARS-CoV-2 mutations currently recognised, combined with a confirmatory two-gene assay for COVID-19. The research-use-only kit detects the biologically significant 'escape' mutations E484K, K417N, K417T and P681R, present in the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta Variants1 of Concern (VoC), and also incorporates the two gene (ORF1ab and M) assay to provide a confirmatory detection of SARS-CoV-2.

Novacyt's genesig portfolio is a well-established range of PCR kits for pathogen detection. The new three-gene assay for COVID-19 has been developed in recognition of rapidly changing testing needs dictated by SARS-CoV-2 mutations and complements the Company's existing one-gene, two-gene, and high-throughput tests. The Company aims to capture a wider share of the growing global travel market for COVID-19 testing with the three-gene test.

The SNPsig portfolio is initially focused on detecting the most significant mutations, VoC and variants of SARS-CoV-2 and currently includes 13 assays. The Company believes the SNPsig EscapePLEX SARS-CoV-2 will be crucial in helping clinicians and public healthcare centres globally identify SARS-CoV-2 mutations which can impact transmissibility, immunity, and infection severity2

Graham Mullis, Chief Executive Officer of Novacyt, commented:

"The success of our COVID-19 PCR assays has been built around robust design principles and our real-time bioinformatics surveillance programme to monitor new SARS-CoV-2 genome sequences. As a result, our genesig COVID-19 portfolio is highly accurate despite mutations, and we believe our SNPsig portfolio is the world's largest for detecting SARS-CoV-2 variants. The addition of both of these new assays ensures that Novacyt's COVID-19 solutions remain robust and that pragmatic options are available to support both public health and private sector testing alike."

End

About the genesig COVID-19 portfolio

The genesig COVID-19 Real-Time PCR portfolio is a range of CE-Marked, in vitro diagnostic, reverse transcriptase PCR (RT-PCR) assays intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from SARS-CoV-2. Supported by the Company's global surveillance programme of virus monitoring, the genesig COVID-19 Real-Time PCR range continues to evolve, bringing innovations to markets that can impact the management of patients and patient-care outcomes. The current portfolio is described below.

Assay Type Detection Profile Pack Size genesig COVID-19 CE-IVD ORF1ab 96 reactions (Master Mix Included) genesig COVID-19 2G ORF1ab and S gene targets genesig COVID-19 3G ORF1ab, M gene and S gene targets genesig COVID-19 HT 2.0 ORF1ab 1,536 reactions (384 x 4) (Master Mix Included)

About the SNPsig COVID-19 portfolio

The SNPsig COVID-19 portfolio is able to detect the most significant mutations, VoC and variants of SARS-CoV-2. Novacyt's bioinformatics surveillance group remains highly vigilant and, as new biologically significant mutations are identified, these will continue to be added to the SNPsig portfolio. The current portfolio is described below.

SNPsigAssays Launched Assay Type Detection Profile SNPsig SARS-CoV-2 (20I/501Y.V1) RUO Alpha variant also known as 20I/501Y.V1 (UK) SNPsig SARS-CoV-2 (20H/501Y.V2) Beta variant also known as 20H/501Y.V2 (SA) SNPsig SARS-CoV-2 (N501Y) Variants with the N501Y mutation (Alpha, Beta Gamma variants) SNPsig SARS-CoV-2 (E484K) Variants with the E484K mutation SNPsig SARS-CoV-2 (20J/501Y.V3) Gamma variant also known as 20J/501Y.V3 (Brazil) SNPsig VariPLEX (COVID-19) CE-IVD Alpha, Beta, Gamma, Epsilon variants, and the key biologically significant mutations N501Y and E484K SNPsig VariPLEX (SARS-CoV-2) RUO SNPsig SARS-CoV-2 (20B/S.484K) RUO Zeta variant also known as 20B/S.484K (Brazil) SNPsig SARS-CoV-2 (L452R) RUO Variants with the L452R mutation SNPsig COVID-19 (20I/501Y.V1+ E484K) CE-IVD 20I/501Y.V1, VOC-21FEB-02 and variants carrying the E484K mutation SNPsig SARS-CoV-2 (E484K) Easy RUO Variants with the E484K mutation (one-step PROmateworkflow) SNPsig SARS-CoV-2 (VUI-21APR) Kappa variant also known as VUI-21APR-01 and VUI-21APR-03 (India) SNPsig EscapePLEX (SARS-CoV-2) E484K, K417N, K417T and P681R mutations, which are included in the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants (also known as UK, South Africa, Brazil, and India Variants of Concern (VoC))

About Novacyt Group

The Novacyt Group is an international diagnostics business generating an increasing portfolio of in vitro and molecular diagnostic tests. Its core strengths lie in diagnostics product development, commercialisation, contract design and manufacturing. The Company's lead business units comprise of Primerdesign and Lab21 Products, supplying an extensive range of high-quality assays and reagents worldwide. The Group directly serves microbiology, haematology and serology markets as do its global partners, which include major corporates.

For more information, please refer to the website: www.novacyt.com

1 https://www.who.int/en/activities/tracking-SARS-CoV-2-variants/

2 https://www.ecdc.europa.eu/en/covid-19/variants-concern

