Meikles Ld - Cautionary Statement

MEIKLES LIMITED

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

Further to the cautionary announcements published on 15 April 2021 and 7 May 2021, shareholders are advised that Meikles Limited Board of Directors has determined to unbundle from the Company and list separately on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange the Company's agricultural processing business, Tanganda Tea Company Limited subject to shareholders' approval.

Accordingly, shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution when dealing in the Company's shares until further notice.

In the meantime, shareholders are encouraged to update their mailing details through the Transfer Secretaries:

ZB Transfer Secretaries, 21 Natal Road, Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe

transfersecretaries@zb.co.zw

schatitima@zb.co.zw

By Order of the Board

…………………………………

T. MPOFU

COMPANY SECRETARY

3 June 2021