Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Hot Stock! Handlungsbedarf: Zweiter großer Durchbruch in Folge…
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QD0B ISIN: DK0061134780 Ticker-Symbol: X9A 
Frankfurt
23.12.20
08:06 Uhr
0,628 Euro
+0,002
+0,32 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WATURU HOLDING A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WATURU HOLDING A/S 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
03.06.2021 | 08:29
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

First North Denmark: Waturu Holding A/S - name change to Green Impact Ventures A/S

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 4 June 2021.



ISIN:          DK0061134780     
----------------------------------------------
Name:          Waturu Holding    
----------------------------------------------
New name:        Green Impact Ventures
----------------------------------------------
Short name:       WATURU        
----------------------------------------------
New short name      GIV         
----------------------------------------------
Unchanged orderbook ID: 172681        
----------------------------------------------





For further information, please call Certified Adviser Certified Adviser, Per
Vestergaard, CDI Global, tel. (+45) 2176 4317

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000832
WATURU-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.