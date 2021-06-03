First North Denmark: Waturu Holding A/S - name change to Green Impact Ventures A/S

The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 4 June 2021. ISIN: DK0061134780 ---------------------------------------------- Name: Waturu Holding ---------------------------------------------- New name: Green Impact Ventures ---------------------------------------------- Short name: WATURU ---------------------------------------------- New short name GIV ---------------------------------------------- Unchanged orderbook ID: 172681 ---------------------------------------------- For further information, please call Certified Adviser Certified Adviser, Per Vestergaard, CDI Global, tel. (+45) 2176 4317 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1000832