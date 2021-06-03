Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
SThree: Upgrade to market expectations

SThree: Upgrade to market expectations 
03-Jun-2021 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 
(MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
3 June 2021 
SThree Plc 
 
Upgrade to market expectations 
 
SThree Plc ("SThree" or the "Group"), the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in 
Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), is pleased to announce an upwards revision of its profit 
before tax expectations for the financial year ending 30 November 2021. 
 
SThree's trading performance during the second quarter has been stronger than expected across the majority of the 
Group's portfolio. High levels of demand in Life Sciences and Technology have been seen throughout the quarter and 
there have been continued strong performances from the US, German and Dutch businesses. 
 
Whilst there remains a level of uncertainty around the second half of the financial year, particularly in regard to new 
COVID variants and the impact of annual leave backlogs for both contractors and our own employees, the strength of the 
first half means that the Board now expects profit before tax for the 12 months to 30 November 2021 to be materially 
above market consensus*. 
 
The Board will announce its scheduled Half Year Trading Update on 14 June 2021. 
 
Mark Dorman, CEO commented: 
 
"The strong performance we have seen across the second quarter reflects the high levels of demand that exists for our 
STEM offering. It is clear that organisations across all sectors understand now more than ever the importance of hiring 
people with skills in science, technology, engineering and mathematics in order to sustain a successful business. 
 
Whilst uncertainty remains, we have proven our ability to execute whatever the circumstances, giving us confidence for 
the remainder of the year and beyond." 
 
 
*Current consensus Analyst PBT expectations are GBP39.7m. Source: Reuters 
 
 
 Enquiries: 
 
 
 SThree plc              020 7268 6000 
 Mark Dorman, Chief Executive Officer 
 Alex Smith, Chief Financial Officer 
 
Alma PR                020 3405 0205 
Susie Hudson 
John Coles               SThree@almapr.co.uk

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No.596/2014) as it forms part of UK Domestic Law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018.

Notes to editors

SThree plc brings skilled people together to build the future. It is the only global pure-play specialist staffing business focused on roles in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics ('STEM'), providing permanent and flexible contract talent to a diverse base of over 9,000 clients in 15 countries.

The Group's c.2,600 staff cover the Technology, Life Sciences, Engineering and Banking & Finance sectors.

SThree plc is quoted on the Premium Segment of the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority under the ticker symbol STEM and also has a US level one ADR facility, symbol SERTY. ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
