In the first installment of a new monthly blog by IHS Markit, Edurne Zoco, executive director for clean energy technology, writes that high prices and increased freight costs are putting solar PV procurement teams under extreme pressure, particularly those teams with connection deadlines this year that were anticipating a more favorable pricing and logistic environment in the second half of 2021.IHS Markit currently maintains its 181 GW installation forecast for 2021. Our down case scenario for 2021 is 156 GW (down case still 9% growth Y-o-Y) with demand spill over to 2022 and uneven impact of ...

