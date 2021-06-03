Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021
WKN: A0B8L8 ISIN: NO0010234552 
Frankfurt
03.06.21
08:03 Uhr
65,45 Euro
+0,60
+0,93 %
66,4066,5509:29
PR Newswire
03.06.2021 | 09:10
Aker ASA: Cognite closes financing round with TCV

OSLO, Norway, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to the announcement made on 19 May 2021 that Cognite raised USD 150 million in a Series B investment by TCV, a leading technology-focused growth equity firm. Aker announces that the transaction has been finalized and closed, in accordance with previously communicated terms.

The USD 150 million Series B investment raises Cognite's valuation to USD 1.6 billion, on a 100 percent basis. TCV thus owns 9.4 percent of the shares in the company, while Aker's shareholding stands at 50.5 percent following closing of the transaction, as well as the previous equity conversion of the convertible loan to Cognite and Series A investment by Accel.

For more information, please contact:

Media:

Atle Kigen, Head of Media Relations and Public Affairs, Aker ASA
atle.kigen@akerasa.com
Tel: +47 90784878

Investors:

Christina Chappell Glenn, Head of Communications and Investor Relations, Aker ASA
christina.glenn@akerasa.com
+47 905 32 774

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-asa/r/aker-asa--cognite-closes-financing-round-with-tcv,c3359860

© 2021 PR Newswire
