Donnerstag, 03.06.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 659 internationalen Medien
Erweiterte Suche

12,53012,59009:30
PR Newswire
03.06.2021 | 09:10
Technip Energies collaborate with Agilyx to accelerate and scale-up the implementation of its polystyrene recycling technology

PARIS and OSLO, Norway, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technip Energies announced today the initiation of an agreement with Agilyx Corporation ("Agilyx"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Agilyx AS (Euronext Growth (Oslo): ("AGLX"), and pioneer in the advanced recycling of post-use plastics. This collaboration aims to accelerate the implementation of Agilyx's technology for the advanced recycling of post-use polystyrene. Under this agreement, Technip Energies will market and license the integrated technologies of Agilyx depolymerization and Technip Energies purification technology, leveraging the expertise, resources, and global presence of respective companies.

Both companies bring strong, specialized experience to this offering: Agilyx contributes its deep experience in chemical recycling of post-use plastics, while Technip Energies has extensive experience in scaling-up technology which will increase the plastic recovery.

Stan Knez, Chief Technology Officer of Technip Energies, stated, "We are delighted to scale-up this sustainable process to market with Agilyx, providing a reliable circular economy technology for a major plastic used widely throughout the world."

Tim Stedman, CEO of Agilyx, said: "We're excited to be working with Technip Energies. This partnership further accelerates the deployment of polystyrene circularity in the market, broadening polystyrene recyclability."

Agilyx's proprietary advanced recycling technology converts post-use plastics back into their original chemical components such that they can be used to produce high-quality products that can be recycled indefinitely, without degradation.

CONTACT:

Annette Morgan
Senior Communications Manager, Technip Energies Process Technology
Tel: +1 281-249-2475
Email: annette.morgan@technipenergies.com

Kate Ringier
Vice President,
Communications & Government Affairs, Agilyx
Tel: +41 788-227-770
Email: kate.ringier@agilyx.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/agilyx/r/technip-energies-collaborate-with-agilyx-to-accelerate-and-scale-up-the-implementation-of-its-polyst,c3359951

© 2021 PR Newswire
