Latest acquisition further enhances MAPAL Group position as a leading European provider of modern back of house and business analytics hospitality software solutions

MAPAL Group ("MAPAL"), a European developer and provider of hospitality management software solutions, today announced the acquisition of Easilys, a leading multi-site restaurant and kitchen management software provider based in France with offices in Paris, Geneva and Barcelona.

The acquisition is the latest in a series of investments by MAPAL in complementary hospitality technologies, with a view to combining solutions to create a powerful, integrated back of house multi-site operating system for the hospitality sector. This transaction follows the acquisition of UK-based Flow Hospitality Training in December 2019, US-headquartered Cloud Reputation in 2020 and Sweden-based GetCompliant earlier this year.

Easilys was founded in France by three brothers who aimed to change how catering and restaurant groups manage, supply and control their restaurants and kitchens. Easilys seeks to empower restaurateurs to focus on their core passions of cooking and customer experience. The software has been used by more than 5,000 hospitality websites in six countries with the aim to improve margin and drive procurement efficiencies through multiple features including production and recipe management, inventory, RFP management, waste reduction and compliance control. Key customers include Sodexo, Big Mamma Group, Vapiano, Pokawa and over 2,000 schools.

The acquisition of Easilys will not only expand MAPAL's existing product offering but also has the ability to boost the group's presence across Europe and France in particular. Following the transaction, MAPAL's software is expected to be used to power more than 50,000 hospitality sites in 54 countries.

Jorge Lurueña, Founder and CEO of MAPAL, said: "Welcoming Easilys to the MAPAL Group family is very exciting, as we believe it represents one of the missing pieces of our puzzle in offering a full-suite of management tools to the hospitality sector. While we have been active in France for a while, we are excited to grow our presence in the country and use it as a base to grow in neighbouring countries also."

Emmanuel Grelaud, CEO and Co-Founder of Easilys added, "Since first meeting the MAPAL team and learning of their vision of an integrated management solution encompassing all the tools a restaurateur needs, I believed it would be a good partnership. In our view, this means great opportunities for our customers, from complementary applications within the same operating system provided by an international partner they can expand with. For us, we believe it is an opportunity for growth across Europe and Latin America."

MAPAL Group is backed by funds advised by PSG, a leading growth equity firm partnering with middle-market software and technology-enabled services companies. PSG invested in Mapal Software in 2019 with an aim to support the company's founder and management team to change the European hospitality industry by providing modern back of house software solutions. Since then, MAPAL Group has grown quickly through a combination of organic growth and strategic M&A.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

MAPAL Group

MAPAL Group brings together hospitality industry experts, data scientists and software developers to create MAPAL OS, a management and business intelligence platform powering the world's biggest and best hospitality brands. MAPAL boasts a large portfolio of customers, serving more than 50,000 venues in 54 countries in Europe and the Americas, including KFC, Burger King, Starbucks, Taco Bell, Soho House Co, Compass Group Pizza Hut, Grupo Areas and Five Guys, among others.

Easilys

As a leading global software provider in France, Easilys is dedicated to chains and groups of restaurants in mass and commercial catering. The application seeks to enable them to improve margin and drive procurement efficiencies through multiple features including production and recipe management, inventory, RFP management, waste reduction and compliance control. Established in the west of France, Easilys is composed of a team of experts in food costs control and sustainable procurement.

PSG

PSG is a growth equity firm that partners with middle-market software and technology enabled services companies to help them navigate transformational growth, capitalize on strategic opportunities and build strong teams. Having backed more than 65 companies and facilitated over 300 add-on acquisitions, PSG brings extensive investment experience, deep expertise in software and technology, and a firm commitment to collaborating with management teams. Founded in 2014, PSG operates out of offices in Boston, Kansas City and London. https://www.psgequity.com/

