Donnerstag, 03.06.2021
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
PR Newswire
03.06.2021 | 09:34
112 Leser
PostNord and Caverion enter into a long-term Facility Management partnership in the Nordics

- Caverion Corporation Investor news 3 June 2021 at 10.00 a.m. EEST

- PostNord and Caverion enter into a long-term Facility Management partnership in the Nordics

HELSINKI, June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PostNord, the leading supplier of communications and logistics solutions within the Nordic Region, and Caverion continue their facility management partnership. Caverion provides technical maintenance and customer center services (Caverion Help Desk) at more than 100 locations around Denmark, Sweden and Finland.

"We have had a successful transition during the interim agreement and are happy to enter into a long-term partnership. Caverion SmartView is already providing us a real-time view into the activities and conditions of our buildings and improving the transparency. In Sweden, Caverion will also provide us additional modernisation and installation services, as a result of a tender process we just finalised," says Christian Göttsche, Head of PostNord Facility Management.

"Supporting PostNord during their interim phase has been our pleasure and we hope to develop our partnership strategically further, also in the field of sustainability. Caverion's target is to support PostNord's core business in the long-run and ensure concrete outcomes, such as energy and cost optimisation, with high customer satisfaction," says Thomas Hietto, Deputy CEO and Head of Caverion's Business Unit Services.

Read more about the launch of the partnership (Investor news 14 December 2020)

Read more about our Partner services

Read more about Caverion SmartView

CONTACT:

For more information, please contact:

Daniel Tabermann, Head of International Sales and key accounts, Caverion Corporation, tel. +358 40 193 1094, e-mail: daniel.tabermann@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/postnord-and-caverion-enter-into-a-long-term-facility-management-partnership-in-the-nordics,c3360086

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/3360086/1427108.pdf

Release

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/postnord-facility-fotograf-kalle-von-hausswolff,c2921175

PostNord facility-Fotograf Kalle von Hausswolff

https://news.cision.com/caverion/i/postnord-truck,c2921176

PostNord-truck

© 2021 PR Newswire
