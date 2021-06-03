The proposed technique is based on radiative cooling and consists of a glass coating made with a two-dimensional subwavelength nanostructured grating, which is imprinted in soda-lime glass and has enhanced mid-infrared emissivity, and a micro-structured grating. The temperature decrease provided by the nano-micro-grating coating compared to the bare doped silicon was found to be approximately up to 5.8 degrees Celsius.Scientists from the Foundation for Research and Technology-Hellas (FORTH) in Greece have developed a solar module cooling technique based on radiative cooling and micro-scale patterning. ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...