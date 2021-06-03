The FastTICO-XS SDK now seamlessly integrates with NVIDIA Rivermax SDKs for Lower Bitrate SMPTE ST 2110 Workflows

intoPIX, leading expert of innovative video compression solutions, has integrated solutions for JPEG XS SMPTE 2110-22 for NVIDIA Rivermax-enabled Ethernet NICs. The combination of intoPIX FastTICO-XS GPU SDK with Rivermax provides developers a turnkey solution supporting the new JPEG XS standard. Moreover, the new integration of Rivermax into the NVIDIA DeepStream SDK gives developers all the right tools to create the most exciting video streaming products for any application.

NVIDIA Rivermax is a unique IP-based solution for media and data streaming applications that leverages NVIDIA Ethernet NICs. The SDK already supported video streaming using SMPTE 2110-20 uncompressed video. Interfacing with intoPIX FastTICO-XS SDK, it can now handle the streaming of low latency compressed JPEG XS SMPTE 2110-22 video as well.

Using JPEG XS safeguards all advantages of an uncompressed stream such as ultra-low latency, high quality and offers a significant bandwidth reduction with real-time GPU encoding /decoding in HD, 4K or 8K. It can be used in any LAN, WAN or cloud-based application which is sensitive to low latency and high quality.

This integration unlocks innovation for a wide range of applications in media and entertainment, broadcast, healthcare, and more. It was recently presented by intoPIX during GTC21 with 4K 60fps JPEG XS streaming using the NVIDIA Jetson AGX Xavier system on module (SOM) and NVIDIA ConnectX-5 NICs. Please contact a representative from intoPIX for more information.

About intoPIX

intoPIX creates and licenses innovative image processing and compression solutions. We deliver unique IP-cores for ASIC FPGA and efficient software solutions to manage more pixels, preserve quality with no latency, save cost power and simplify storage and connectivity. We are passionate about offering people a higher-quality image experience. Our solutions open the way to new imaging workflows and new devices, reducing costs in HD, 4K or even 8K, replacing uncompressed video, and always preserving the lowest latency with the highest quality. For additional information, visit www.intopix.com

>> Download here the Press Releases images

>> More press images

Trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Copyright 2021 intoPIX SA. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005044/en/

Contacts:

Press contact intoPIX:

Julie Van Roy

+32 10 23 84 70

press@intopix.com