Alstom has chosen Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY.PA) to develop a new cloud platform for product lifecycle management (PLM) that is designed to increase the company's competitiveness and support its growth.

The new cloud PLM platform will optimize collaboration among Alstom's design offices, as well as better integrate and standardize the company's engineering, manufacturing and maintenance processes. Accenture will draw on its deep expertise in large PLM and cloud solution deployments and build on Dassault Systèmes' 3DEXPERIENCE platform to develop the new cloud platform. Alstom will roll out the new platform to selected sites in 2021 and to sites worldwide in 2022.

Alexandre Domingues, chief information officer at Alstom, said: "PLM is the backbone of our digital transformation journey and essential to our growth in an ultra-competitive global market. The new cloud-first system will allow us to work more efficiently and collaboratively, which perfectly meets our growth objectives."

Flavien Parrel, managing director for Industry X at Accenture in France, stated: "Through the new platform, we will deliver leading cloud-first and PLM capabilities to enable Alstom and its ecosystem partners to collaborate simultaneously across the full lifecycle of projects, from engineering to manufacturing to servicing. It will support the future growth of Alstom's business and serves as a testament to our Industry X and cloud-first capabilities in France, which are designed to accelerate innovation and competitiveness for industrial champions."

Florence Verzelen, executive vice president, Industry Marketing, Sustainability at Dassault Systèmes, added: "Automation and digitization are transforming every aspect of industrial business, including how value is created. Our 3DEXPERIENCE platform offers Alstom the opportunity to be at the forefront of this Industry Renaissance with powerful, digital technologies that connect all disciplines in a value network. Alstom can strengthen its business processes and further consolidate its position as a European leader in the transport sector."

About Alstom

Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom's products portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customized services, infrastructure, signaling and digital mobility solutions. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the new Group's combined revenue amounted to €15.7 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 2020(¹). Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs 75,000 people.

www.alstom.com

(¹) unaudited proforma

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services-all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Industry X embeds intelligence in how clients run factories and plants, as well as design and engineer connected products and services-making manufacturing and operations more efficient, effective and safe; enabling companies to transform how they make things, and the things they make, for sustainable growth.

About Dassault Systèmes

Dassault Systèmes, the 3DEXPERIENCE Company, is a catalyst for human progress. We provide business and people with collaborative 3D virtual environments to imagine sustainable innovations. By creating virtual experience twins of the real world with our 3DEXPERIENCE platform and applications, our customers push the boundaries of innovation, learning and production. Dassault Systèmes brings value to more than 290,000 customers of all sizes, in all industries, in more than 140 countries. For more information, visit www.3ds.com

3DEXPERIENCE, the Compass icon, the 3DS logo, CATIA, BIOVIA, GEOVIA, SOLIDWORKS, 3DVIA, ENOVIA, EXALEAD, NETVIBES, MEDIDATA, CENTRIC PLM, 3DEXCITE, SIMULIA, DELMIA, and IFWE are commercial trademarks or registered trademarks of Dassault Systèmes, a French "société européenne" (Versailles Commercial Register B 322 306 440), or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210603005023/en/

Contacts:

Camille Garcia

Accenture in France

+33 1 53 23 54 94

camille.garcia@accenture.com



Jens R. Derksen

Accenture Industry X

+49 175 5761393

jens.derksen@accenture.com



Samuel Miller

Alstom International Media Relations

+33 01 57 06 67 74

samuel.miller@alstomgroup.com



Arnaud Malherbe

Dassault Systèmes

+33 01 61 62 87 73

arnaud.malherbe@3ds.com