PAO Severstal (SVST) PAO Severstal: Severstal publishes its 2020 Sustainability Report 03-Jun-2021 / 11:05 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Severstal publishes its 2020 Sustainability Report Moscow, Russia - 3 June 2021 - PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces the publication of its Sustainability Report 2020 on the corporate website. The company's 2020 Report became the eleventh in a row, which passed the procedure of public assurance by the Council of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs on Non-Financial Reporting and was prepared according to the international standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), taking into account the main topics of the Social Responsibility Guidelines (ISO 26000 standard). Additionally, indicators are disclosed according to the methodology of the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). The Report contains information on the results of the company's activities in the field of sustainable development and consideration of ESG factors on the impact on the economy, society, and the environment. The document reflects Severstal's contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. Information is provided on the measures taken by the company to counter the spread of coronavirus infection, employees support, and communities in the regions of its presence. The full version of the Report is available on the corporate website of Severstal in the section "Sustainable Development" - "Documents" - "Reports": follow the link https://www.severstal.com/files/63900/SR_Severstal_2020_EN.pdf. For further information, please contact: Severstal Investor Relations Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov, Elena Korotkova T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com na.klimantov@severstal.com es.korotkova@severstal.com Severstal Public Relations Anastasia Mishanina T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com *** P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: US8181503025 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: SVST LEI Code: 213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 109169 EQS News ID: 1204081 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204081&application_name=news

