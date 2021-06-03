Anzeige
Donnerstag, 03.06.2021
Feiertags-News! Sensationelle Verkaufszahlen des kompletten Rritual-Sortiments...
03.06.2021 | 10:37
PAO Severstal: Severstal publishes its 2020 Sustainability Report

DJ PAO Severstal: Severstal publishes its 2020 Sustainability Report 

PAO Severstal (SVST) 
PAO Severstal: Severstal publishes its 2020 Sustainability Report 
03-Jun-2021 / 11:05 MSK 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Severstal publishes its 2020 Sustainability Report 
 
 
Moscow, Russia - 3 June 2021 - PAO Severstal (MICEX-RTS: CHMF; LSE: SVST), one of the world's leading vertically 
integrated steel and steel-related mining companies, announces the publication of its Sustainability Report 2020 on the 
corporate website. 
 
The company's 2020 Report became the eleventh in a row, which passed the procedure of public assurance by the Council 
of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs on Non-Financial Reporting and was prepared according to the 
international standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), taking into account the main topics of the Social 
Responsibility Guidelines (ISO 26000 standard). Additionally, indicators are disclosed according to the methodology of 
the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB). 
 
The Report contains information on the results of the company's activities in the field of sustainable development and 
consideration of ESG factors on the impact on the economy, society, and the environment. The document reflects 
Severstal's contribution to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in line with the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable 
Development. Information is provided on the measures taken by the company to counter the spread of coronavirus 
infection, employees support, and communities in the regions of its presence. 
 
The full version of the Report is available on the corporate website of Severstal in the section "Sustainable 
Development" - "Documents" - "Reports": follow the link https://www.severstal.com/files/63900/SR_Severstal_2020_EN.pdf. 
 
 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Severstal Investor Relations 
Vladimir Zaluzhsky, Nikita Klimantov, Elena Korotkova 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
vladimir.zaluzhsky@severstal.com 
na.klimantov@severstal.com 
es.korotkova@severstal.com 
 
 
Severstal Public Relations 
Anastasia Mishanina 
T: +7 (495) 926-77-66 
anastasia.mishanina@severstal.com 
 
 
*** 
P?? Severstal is one of the world's leading vertically integrated steel and steel related mining companies, with assets 
in Russia, Latvia and Poland. Severstal is listed on MOEX and the company's GDRs are traded on the LSE. Severstal 
reported revenue of USD6,870 million and EBITDA of USD2,422 million in 2020. Severstal's crude steel production in 2020 
reached 11.3 million tonnes. www.severstal.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      US8181503025 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      SVST 
LEI Code:    213800OKDPTV6K4ONO53 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  109169 
EQS News ID:  1204081 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1204081&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 03, 2021 04:06 ET (08:06 GMT)

© 2021 Dow Jones News
